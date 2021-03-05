Hormones And Skin: Dermatologist Shares Skincare Tips For Each Phase Of Your Menstrual Cycle
Skincare and hormones: Hormonal imbalance can be directly reflected on your skin. Read here to know how to change your skincare when you're in follicular phase, ovulation phase and luteal phase, from Dr Kiran Lohia.
Your skin may often act because of hormonal changes the body is going through
Did you know that your skin reacts to hormonal changes or imbalances? Hormones keep changing throughout a woman's menstrual cycle, and this can reflect on your skin as well. Elaborating on how a woman's skin react through the different stages of menstrual cycle is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia on Instagram. In one of her recent IGTV, she talks about ways to master your skincare when hormones keep changing throughout the month. "Hormones are definitely connected. Not only does you skin have its own hormonal and neuroendocrine system designed to deal with stress, but your body also uses the skin to express whatever is going on," says Dr Lohia in the video.
Skincare tips according to each phase of menstrual cycle
If your hormones are going haywire and are imbalanced, then it is definitely going to reflect on your skin.
There are three phases in a menstrual cycle: follicular phase, ovulation phase and luteal phase. You can change your skincare and diet based on which phase you're in your menstrual cycle. This will ensure that your skin is balanced as per the hormonal changes. And for doing this, it is important that you pay attention to your bodies. "To do this, it is advisable that women keep a hormone or diet journal," says Dr Lohia.
Follicular phase: This is the phase when your periods begin. It starts on the first day of menstruation and ends with ovulation. Oestrogen levels are high in this phase and you may notice changes throughout your body. In this phase, you are likely to feel high on energy. It lasts for around 13 days. "This is the time when you should be stable. You can switch to restorative skincare that can keep you balanced and keep your skin looking good," the Delhi-based dermatologist says.
Ovulation phase: This phase begins with a surge in luteinising hormone (LH) and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH). LH stimulates egg release. This usually begins 16 to 32 hours after the surge. Oestrogen decreases during the surge and progesterone levels increase. "In this phase, it is important that you eat a lot more fruits and vegetables. Also get more rest," she recommends.
Luteal phase: LH and FSH decrease during this phase. Oestrogen levels are high during most of this phase. This is the premenstrual phase. "At this phase, you need more of minerals like magnesium, zinc, along with anti-inflammatory skincare," says Dr Lohia.
What to during your periods?
During your periods, you need to work towards reducing inflammation. "Products with witch-hazel, chamomile and even gotu kola (which is a very popular anti-inflammatory herb in India) can be used on the skin to calm it down," she informs.
Gua Sha, jade rollers and facial massages can also be helpful at this time.
So, if you feel that your skin easily acts up several times in a month, it may have something to do with your hormones and the phase at which you are in your menstrual cycle. For an in-depth assistance, do check with your dermatologist.
(Dr Kiran Lohiya is a dermatologist at Isya Aesthetics)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
