Skincare Tips: What Causes Acne? Dermatologist Shares 5 Surprising Causes
Skincare tips: To fight acne effectively, you need to find the exact cause behind it. There are several possible factors. Read here as expert explain some of these.
Skincare: Hormonal imbalance can lead to acne and other skin issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Poor diet can contribute to acne
- Wash your face at least twice a day to prevent skin problems
- uncontrolled stress can also lead to acne
Acne is a common skin problem. You might experience acne at some point or the other. There is a wide range of products in the market that claim to provide you with acne-free skin. But are these worth your time and money? To fight and control acne effectively, it is vital to know the exact cause behind it. There can be several possible reasons other than your skincare routine behind acne. Recently as a part of her The Acne Series, Dr. Rashmi Shetty took to Instagram to share a few possible reasons behind acne. Keep reading to know these.
Skincare tips: What leads to acne?
"Acne can be either a chronic condition or maybe just a sporadic bout. It can affect the face, shoulders, back, neck, chest, and upper arms. Depending on its severity, acne can leave scars and pigment spots on the skin. Starting your treatment on time can help lower the risk of scarring," Dr. Shetty writes in her post.
In the video, she mentions the following possible reasons behind acne-
Genetic: It is a non-modifiable factor that can lead to acne. Some might also experience acne-prone skin due to genes.
Hygiene: The dermatologist suggests that washing your face and skin as regularly as possible is one of the factors that help you can control acne.
Hormonal imbalance: Some medical conditions like PCOS or thyroid issues can create a hormonal imbalance. Pre-periods, pregnancy and menopause may also affect your hormones and lead to acne.
Certain foods: If you are intolerant to certain foods you may experience acne. It is advised to eat a healthy diet to prevent acne and other skin issues.
Stress levels: Uncontrolled stress is also one of the reasons behind several health issues. It can affect your weight, eating habits, skin conditions and much more.
She further mentions that these are some of the many factors that can cause acne. One of the easiest ways to prevent acne is by taking care of your hygiene. Not just your skin but your scalp hygiene too.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
