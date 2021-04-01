From Serums To Moisturisers: Dermatologist Decodes How Much Should You Use
A healthy skin care routine can help you fight and prevent multiple skin issues. Not just choosing the right product, it is also important to use the right quantity of the product. Using excess or too little of the product may not offer you effective results. Also, many do not apply the product correctly and end up wasting too much of the cream or any other product they are using. Dr. Rashmi Shetty who is a dermatologist shares the correct amount of each product you should be using in one of her IGTVs. Here are all the details that can help you achieve maximum results.
How much of a skincare product to use?
1. Toner: Do not spray too much on your face. Two sprays are enough for the face, one on each side.
2. Serum: You can use up to four drops of serum to cover your face. One drop on each cheek, one for the forehead and the last one of the chin.
3. Moisturiser: You should apply an ample amount of moisturiser. The amount usually depends on the skin type. For dry skin, you need more moisturiser whereas oily and combination skin type requires comparatively less.
4. Sunscreen: It is essential to apply sunscreen daily to prevent sun damage. You should apply sunscreen on cheekbones and forehead properly as these are the most exposed area.
How to use creams?
"Do not rub the cream on your hands before applying it to the face as it can waste a lot of product. If your hands are not clean it can transfer the bacteria from the hands to the face. Also, when you are layering products, immediately apply on one another, so that each layer is nicely sealed with the other one," Dr. Shetty adds.
