ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  From Serums To Moisturisers: Dermatologist Decodes How Much Should You Use

From Serums To Moisturisers: Dermatologist Decodes How Much Should You Use

Skincare tips: Using the right amount of serum, moisturiser and sunscreen can help get maximum result from product. Read here to the right amount from the expert.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 1, 2021 05:32 IST
2-Min Read
From Serums To Moisturisers: Dermatologist Decodes How Much Should You Use

Skincare tips: Use sunscreen daily to protect your skin from sun damage

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Apply sunscreen properly all over your skin for optimum protection
  2. If you have dry skin, apply good amount of moisturiser
  3. Cleanse your face twice a day for clear skin

A healthy skin care routine can help you fight and prevent multiple skin issues. Not just choosing the right product, it is also important to use the right quantity of the product. Using excess or too little of the product may not offer you effective results. Also, many do not apply the product correctly and end up wasting too much of the cream or any other product they are using. Dr. Rashmi Shetty who is a dermatologist shares the correct amount of each product you should be using in one of her IGTVs. Here are all the details that can help you achieve maximum results.

How much of a skincare product to use?


RELATED STORIES
related

Skincare: How To Choose The Right Cleanser According To Your Skin Type? Here's A Complete Guide

Skincare tips: You need to choose the right cleanser as per your skin type. Read here as dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta explains how you can choose a cleanser.

related

Skincare Tips: Know The Difference Between Mineral And Chemical Sunscreen

Skincare tips: A sunscreen helps prevent your skin from sun damage. There are two major types of sunscreen. Read here to know more about these types as explained by dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta.

1. Toner: Do not spray too much on your face. Two sprays are enough for the face, one on each side.

2. Serum: You can use up to four drops of serum to cover your face. One drop on each cheek, one for the forehead and the last one of the chin.

3. Moisturiser: You should apply an ample amount of moisturiser. The amount usually depends on the skin type. For dry skin, you need more moisturiser whereas oily and combination skin type requires comparatively less.

4. Sunscreen: It is essential to apply sunscreen daily to prevent sun damage. You should apply sunscreen on cheekbones and forehead properly as these are the most exposed area.

Also read: How Much Sunscreen Should You Apply To Protect Your Skin? Here's The Answer

95eu3pdg

Skincare tips: You should apply sunscreen even on a sunny day
Photo Credit: iStock

How to use creams?

"Do not rub the cream on your hands before applying it to the face as it can waste a lot of product. If your hands are not clean it can transfer the bacteria from the hands to the face. Also, when you are layering products, immediately apply on one another, so that each layer is nicely sealed with the other one," Dr. Shetty adds.

Also read: Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Weight Loss For Beginners: 7 Tricks
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively
5 Tips That Can Help You Relieve Constipation Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Weight Loss: Another Reason To Exercise And Follow A Healthy Diet- It Can Prevent Serious Health Conditions When You Age, Finds Study

Heart Attacks In Young Adults More Deadly In Those With Systemic Inflammatory Disease: Study

Study Finds How Much Peanut Triggers Allergic Reaction

Cholesterol Might Hold Key To New Therapies For Diabetes, Alzheimer's Disease

Study Reveals Women Accumulate Alzheimer's-Related Protein Faster

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases