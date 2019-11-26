Is Serum A Part Of Your Skincare Routine? Here Are Some Reasons Why You Must Use Skin Serum; Know How To Prepare Natural Serum At Home
Do you use skin serum? If not then you must make necessary changes in your skincare routine. Serums are loaded with skin benefits. Here are some amazing benefits of skin serums and also learn different ways to prepare serum at home.
Skin care tips: Serums should be a part of your beauty regimen
HIGHLIGHTS
- Skin care tips: Add serums to your skin care routine for a glowing skin
- Skin serums can help you fight signs of ageing
- Here are methods to prepare serum at home
Is your skincare routine complete? Cleanser, moisturiser, scrub and sunscreen might be a part of your basic skincare routine. But you might be missing one essential skincare product which is a serum. A serum is rich in powerful ingredients that can beneficial for the skin in various ways. It is loaded with essential vitamins which can enhance your skin health. A serum has active components which work well for the skin. If serums are not a part of your skincare routine then it is time to upgrade your skincare routine. Use of serum can help you get smooth and glowing skin. It will also help you fight multiple skin problems like dark spots, pimples, dryness, fine lines and other marks. It will give you a healthy skin. You can also achieve younger-looking skin with the help of a serum. You can also prepare a natural serum at home with some simple ingredients. These homemade serums can work wonders for your skin and give you glowing skin.
Skin Care Tips: Serum benefits for skin and methods to prepare serum at home
1. Serum with vitamin E
Vitamin E is amazing for skin. It is beneficial for both hair and skin. You can easily find vitamin E capsules and add it to your beauty regimen. To prepare this serum take some aloe vera gel, some rose water and around two capsules of vitamin E. Mix them well, you can also add more rose water to get a texture like serum. Later add olive oil or almond oil to the mixture and your natural serum is ready.
Also read: Skin Care: Fight Skin Problems With Turmeric; Learn Ways To Use For Glowing Skin
2. Serum with essential oils
You can combine essential oils to prepare serum beneficial for your skin. Rosehip seed oil is one of the most amazing oils for skin. It can collectively help you fight multiple skin problems. If your skin can tolerate rosehip oil you can use it to prepare serum. You can take few drops of rosehip seed oil, few drops of jojoba oil and any other essential oil of your choice. Add some coconut oil or almond oil or olive oil to this mixture. Use this as a serum.
Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid For A Glowing Skin
What is the best time to apply serum?
You can apply serum both during the day and night. Apply serum during the day after washing your face followed by your usual skincare routine. You can also apply it at night before sleeping but do not keep the serum on your skin all the time. Give your skin some time to breathe.
Also read: Skin Care: 5 Anti-Ageing Foods For A Younger-Looking Skin
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.