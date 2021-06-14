Struggling With Pigmented Skin? Expert Recommends 4 Simple Tips To Follow
Taking care of one's skin is a continuous process. Had too many cheat days in a row? Is your period around the corner? Are you having a stressful day at work? No matter what the cause, it is your skin that often bears the brunt of the changes that your body goes through. People across the world are battling a variety of skin conditions ranging from acne to dryness. One of the most common skin issues that people face is discolouration of the skin, referred to as hyperpigmentation. Now, cosmetologist and skincare expert Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta has suggested simple ways to handle hyperpigmentation.
1. Exfoliate
Sharing the details in an Instagram post, she wrote, “Do you have discolouration on your skin? If so, you should know that hyperpigmentation is one of the most common skin concerns and it's nothing to be ashamed of! Treat it correctly and diligently and be on your way to a more even skin tone.”
Suggesting ways to tackle the issue, she says, “Use a chemical exfoliator once a week.”
Exfoliation is the process of removing the top layer of the skin also. The process increases the renewal rate of cells. However, exfoliation must be done with the right scrubs. Using the wrong products can cause rashes, skin inflammation, or even more serious conditions like eczema.
2. Use actives
For her second tip, Dr. Geetika says, “Use the right actives—niacinamide, retinol, kojic acid, and vitamin C are all great options to combat pigmentation. Talk to your doctor about a routine that will work best for you.”
3. Choose the right foods
A large part of skin health is also dependant on the food we eat. For healthy skin that is free from pigmentation, the expert suggests a balanced diet. “Eat a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables—think papaya, oranges, broccoli, and capsicum,” she wrote in the caption.
4. Apply sunscreen daily
Like all other diseases and health conditions, prevention is better than cure even in the case of pigmentation. The expert said, “Combat it before it appears! As always, wear SPF—UV rays cause sun spots, one of the most common types of pigmentation.”
Give these tips a try tot fight pigmentation effectively.
(Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta is a Delhi-based Dermatologist)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
