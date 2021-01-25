5 Skincare Secrets From Dermatologist You Must Follow To Get Flawless Skin
You might have come across multiple tips to take care of your skin. Some might work for you while others won't. Not just your skincare routine, several other factors play a role in maintaining healthy skin. A variety of skin issues can affect your skin including acne, dry skin, signs of ageing, blackheads, dark spots and the list is endless. If you are wondering what to do and what to avoid for healthy skin, here are some secret straight from an expert that can help you achieve glowing skin.
Skincare tips from expert you should follow
1. Never miss a sunscreen
Use a sunblock irrespective of the season as the sun is pretty much still there. Sunblock is not just used for tanning but the sun can actually age your skin which can be harmful to you. So, you should use a sunblock more in terms of anti-ageing as opposed to preventing your tan.
2. Moisturise
Washing your face two times, in the morning and at night is essential. Moisturise your face immediately after a wash irrespective if you have oily or dry skin. If you have oily skin then use a moisturiser that is milder but does not miss it.
3. Follow a simple skincare routine
Stick to a single skincare routine and don't include too many products in your routine. It is necessary to continue, to be consistent and to keep it as simple as possible.
4. May skip toner
A lot of people feel that the astringents and toners help in tightening their open pores, that is not true, it only pulls out the moisturise from your skin. So, try to avoid it. If you're just using a face wash, moisturiser and sunblock consistently according to your skin type then that would go a long way in taking care of your skin.
5. Add vitamin C to your routine
Vitamin C is an extremely good product for your face. It nourishes, brightens and adds the glow to your face. A night cream which has vitamin C can make a difference to your skin as it also helps in getting rid of pigmentation.
It would be necessary to get your chemical peels that suit your skin after consulting a dermatologist rather than using the ones that are readily available in the market as it does not have the exact dilutions and concentration details of the product. Also, choose products according to your skin type and seek help from expert whenever required.
(Dr. Mikki Singh is a Cosmetic Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Trichologist and Head of Bodycraft clinic at Indiranagar)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
