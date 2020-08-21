Diet For Acne: Our Expert Shares 4 Time-Tested And Effective Ways To Prevent Acne
If you have acne, then the weather, temperature, skincare products and diet, all matter equally. While the a few things are simply not in your control, diet and lifestyle can always be controlled and altered according to the season and your skin condition. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, in a recent IGTV, talks about a few lifestyle hacks that can especially be helpful for people with chronic acne. In the video, Makhija talks about how our skin health is directly related to gut health.
Acne: Do's and don'ts of diet and lifestyle that can help you
Speaking of the link between gut health and skin, the nutritionist says, "The more irritation your gut has, the more irritated will your skin be." So here's A.C.N.E. formula which can help you manage acne at home:
1. (drink) Ample water
Not drinking enough water can make the skin bear the brunt of it. Being dehydrated can make you have acne in your upper arms, back and even face. Up your water intake to two-three litres and can significantly help in reducing the amount of acne you have. "The frequency of acne bursts will come down," says Makhija.
2. (treat) Constipation
Being frequently or chronically constipated can result in acne breakouts. Along with drinking sufficient water, consume sufficient amount of fibre-rich foods in order to keep acne away. Work towards having a bowel movement on a daily basis, if you want to get rid of acne. It can help in eliminating waste from the body and preventing acne. Makhija recommends drinking a glass of vegetable juice every day to keep acne away. Fibre in vegetables can act as a prebiotic, feeding the good bacteria in the gut and thus improving gut health.
3. (say) No to dairy and sugar
Dairy and sugar are two known triggers of acne. Sugar can irritate the gut lining, which further reflects on skin health. For people with chronic acne, Makhija recommends eliminating dairy from diet for four to six weeks.
4. Exercise
Exercising results in opening up of sweat glands and therefore release of toxins from the body. This prevents clogging of pores and prevents acne or zits. Sweating out while exercising can enable your skin to breathe. It can give you a clear, glowing and refreshed skin.
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
