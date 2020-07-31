ASK OUR EXPERTS

Experiencing Acne During Monsoon? Follow These Expert Recommended Tips For Healthy Skin

Experiencing Acne During Monsoon? Follow These Expert Recommended Tips For Healthy Skin

Skincare tips: During monsoon many experience acne. A healthy diet, lifestyle and skincare routine can help you eliminate acne. Here are some tips straight from expert to fight with monsoon related acne.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jul 31, 2020 08:22 IST
2-Min Read
Experiencing Acne During Monsoon? Follow These Expert Recommended Tips For Healthy Skin

Skincare tips: Drink plenty of water to prevent acne

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Eat a well-balanced diet for healthy skin
  2. Choose products according to your skin type
  3. Drink enough water to keep your skin hydrated

With change in weather, there is a requirement of several modifications in your skin care routine too. While monsoon brings freshness around, many struggle with the adverse effects of humid and sultry weather showing up on their skin. Constant exposure to humidity makes skin prone to damages it in various ways. Acne is a common issue faced by many during monsoon. But simple changes in your skincare routine can help you fight acne effectively. In this article, Dr. Monica Bambroo, head dermatologist and cosmetologist at Artemis hospital shares some tips to fight and prevent monsoon related acne.

Skincare tips: Dermatologist recommended tips to fight acne


During monsoon, humidity level increases which lead to the higher production of sebum in the skin making it greasy. The oily and greasy looking skin produces more sweat and dirt particles stick to it quite easily. This clogs the pores leading to breakouts on the skin.

1. One should follow the regular skincare regime i.e. cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. It is important to identify the right skin type and not to over-cleanse as this is a common mistake many people do. Over cleansing dry out the skin triggering more sebum secretion hence causing acne breakouts.

k12c5npo

Choose a cleanser that suits your skin type
Photo Credit: iStock

Forehead, cheeks, jawline, and neck are common acne-prone areas therefore clean these areas properly with a mild soap-free cleanser and apply appropriate light moisturizer as per the skin type.

2. On the other hand, applying too much makeup can also clog the skin pores leading to acne, therefore minimal makeup and complete skincare routine care should be followed for healthy and acne-free skin.

Also read: Skincare Tips: These Are The Best Vitamins For Your Skin

3. Drinking plenty of water and cutting down on dairy products, meat, and alcohol also help in combating acne.

4064kr9

Drinking plenty of water can help ensure glowing skin
Photo Credit: iStock

4. The regular intake of fresh fruits, green vegetables, and exercising regularly has a great effect on healthy glowing skin which cannot be ignored.

5. To keep such skin problems at bay, it is essential to consume a balanced diet. If the acne is adamant on the skin and persists then one should consult a dermatologist to find out the root cause and get it examined before it turns out to be severe.


Also read: Dermatologist Recommends These Skincare Tips For Women Above 40

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

