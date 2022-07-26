Want An Updated Night Skincare Routine? Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad Shares Tips
The dermatologist has shared a detailed video explaining her night skincare routine.
You must always dab eye cream and not rub your under eyes as they are very sensitive
As the largest organ in the body, the skin plays a very important role in keeping our body healthy. Good skin health can make the process of ageing less apparent. And looking after one's skin is no small task – from hormone imbalance causing acne breakouts to sunspots, there are various skin issues that one may be faced with. Factors such as exposure to sunlight, diet, stress, sleep, and exercise affect skin health. Therefore, it is important to have a proper skincare routine in the morning and at night. Now, shedding light on this, dermatologist Dr. Jaishree Sharad has shared a detailed video of her nighttime routine.
Dr. Jaishree Sharad's seven-step night skincare routine is as follows
- Start by removing your makeup. Dr. Sharad suggests using “makeup remover or a cleansing lotion.”
- Next, use a cleanser that suits your skin type.
- Follow the cleanser with an under-eye serum. “Dab it gently, do not rub. The skin under the eye is very thin,” Dr. Sharad said.
- Next, apply a face serum that suits your “skin type and skin condition.”
- Follow this up with “targeted creams”. Dr. Sharad said, “Depending on the need, you can choose a targeted cream for ageing/ acne/ pigmentation/ pores, etc.”
- Next on the list is moisturiser. There are several advantages of using a moisturiser. Not only does it help to protect the barrier protective layer of your skin but also keeps your skin from getting dry. “Moisturiser can be replaced by a mask if your skin is too oily,” the doctor added.
- Now that your face is moisturised do not forget the body. Use a body moisturiser for your hands, legs, and feet.
Watch the video here:
Previously, the dermatologist had also shared a video suggesting a morning skincare routine. “In the morning, you clean with cleanser, hydrate with a moisturiser, and then protect with a sunscreen. You may apply makeup over your sunscreen,” she said in the caption.
Sharad explained that “cleansers help to remove all the dead cells, sweat, salts, grime, dirt, dust and make-up from the skin's surface, and help maintain skin hygiene.” Serums, on the other hand, help to reduce fine lines, wrinkles and boost collagen in your skin. After moisturising your skin you would have to apply sunscreen to prevent ultraviolet rays from being absorbed by the skin. “Exposure to UVA rays can cause suntan, wrinkles, pigmentation, sun spots and even skin cancer,” Dr Sharad said.
Before you add new ingredients or make drastic changes to your skincare routine, consult a dermatologist.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.