Benefits Of Beetroot For Skin: Here's How This Vegetable Can Help You Achieve Healthy And Glowing Skin

Benefits Of Beetroot For Skin: Here's How This Vegetable Can Help You Achieve Healthy And Glowing Skin

Beetroot benefits for skin: A healthy diet can help improve skin health. Beetroot can provide you essential nutrients that can help fight skin issues. Here's how.
  Updated: Jun 29, 2020 09:22 IST
2-Min Read
Beetroot offers vitamin C that can promote skin health

  1. Beetroot is loaded with vitamin C
  2. Drink beetroot juice for detoxification
  3. You can add beetroot to your salad

Beetroot is a powerhouse of nutrients. This root vegetable is loaded with essential nutrients including vitamin B6, fibre, potassium, iron, vitamin C and much more. Beetroot and beetroot juice can offer some amazing health benefits including controlled blood pressure, improved blood flow, better energy levels and more. One of the amazing health benefits of beetroot is better skin health. Yes! You can enjoy the multiple health benefits of this amazing vegetable and boost your skin health. It is also beneficial for your hair. In this article, you will understand how beetroot is beneficial for your skin.

Diet for healthy skin: Here's how beetroot can help


For healthy and glowing skin, maintaining a healthy diet is necessary. A well-balanced diet will provide you all the essential nutrients that can support your skin health. Adding fruits and vegetables to your diet is one of the healthiest practices for your skin.

Beetroot also boosts skin health by providing necessary nutrients to your skin. Adding beetroot to diet can offer you a good amount of antioxidants. It can help in detoxification resulting in glowing skin.

oh6eojdg

Beetroot can help prevent acne
Photo Credit: iStock

Vitamin C in beetroot is also amazing for your skin. Vitamin C is one of the best vitamins for skin. It can help you control acne too and provide anti-inflammatory to your skin.

Beetroot also leaves an anti-ageing effect on the skin. It can also help in brightening.

How to consume beetroot for better skin health?

