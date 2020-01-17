ASK OUR EXPERTS

Beetroot Health Benefits: Weight Loss, Controlled Blood Pressure, Better Digestion And Much More; Know All Benefits Beetroot Can Offer

Beetroot Health Benefits: Weight Loss, Controlled Blood Pressure, Better Digestion And Much More; Know All Benefits Beetroot Can Offer

Beetroot can offer you multiple health benefits. It can also contribute to weight loss. Add beetroot to your salad today. Here are some amazing health benefits of beetroot you must know.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Jan 17, 2020 04:49 IST
2-Min Read
Here are some reasons why you must add beetroot to your diet

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Beetroot is loaded with multiple nutrients
  2. You can prevent anemia with beetroot
  3. Add beetroot to smoothies for some amazing benefits

Beetroot is one of the healthiest root vegetables which can offer you multiple health benefits. It is a power-packed source of nutrients. Beetroot can be consumed both raw and cooked. It can be a part of your salad or you can cook various delicacies with it. Several Indian recipes involve beetroot as an ingredient. You can also modify several recipes and add beetroot as a healthy ingredient to it. You can also add it to shakes and smoothies. Beetroot has a vibrant colour. It is also a blessing for your skin which can help you achieve healthy and glowing skin. Here are some reasons why beetroot should be a part of your diet.

Beetroot health benefits: Reasons why you must consume beetroot


1. Few calories and more nutrition

Beetroot can offer you multiple nutrients with limited calories. Therefore, it also supports weight loss. Beetroot is loaded with protein, fibre, vitamin C, folate, vitamin B6, magnesium, iron and many other nutrients. To receive all these essential nutrients at once you must add beetroot to your diet. It can be a perfect addition to your weight loss diet.

2. Helps controlling high blood pressure

High blood pressure is a common health issue these days. But it is more dangerous than you think. It can silently put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Beetroot is beneficial for those suffering from hypertension. Studies have also highlighted that beetroot can help you control high blood pressure.

9cvsuv3g

Beetroot can help you control high blood pressure
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Boost digestive health

Beetroot is rich in dietary fiber which can help you boost digestive health. Consumption of beetroot is linked to better digestion. It can help you prevent constipation as well as inflammatory bowel diseases.

4. May help prevent anemia

Iron deficiency is a common reason behind anemia. Beetroot contains iron which contributes to a reduced risk of anemia. It is often recommended to drink beetroot juice to fight anemia. You can also eat raw beetroot as a good iron source.

ssf38d5g

Beetroot is rich in iron which can help you control anemia
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Good for heart health

You can also boost heart health with the consumption of beetroot. As per studies consumption of beetroot juice for one week can give you better heart health. Beetroot also controls the various risk factors which can contribute to poor heart health like high blood pressure or cholesterol level.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

