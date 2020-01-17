Beetroot Health Benefits: Weight Loss, Controlled Blood Pressure, Better Digestion And Much More; Know All Benefits Beetroot Can Offer
Beetroot can offer you multiple health benefits. It can also contribute to weight loss. Add beetroot to your salad today. Here are some amazing health benefits of beetroot you must know.
Here are some reasons why you must add beetroot to your diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Beetroot is loaded with multiple nutrients
- You can prevent anemia with beetroot
- Add beetroot to smoothies for some amazing benefits
Beetroot is one of the healthiest root vegetables which can offer you multiple health benefits. It is a power-packed source of nutrients. Beetroot can be consumed both raw and cooked. It can be a part of your salad or you can cook various delicacies with it. Several Indian recipes involve beetroot as an ingredient. You can also modify several recipes and add beetroot as a healthy ingredient to it. You can also add it to shakes and smoothies. Beetroot has a vibrant colour. It is also a blessing for your skin which can help you achieve healthy and glowing skin. Here are some reasons why beetroot should be a part of your diet.
Beetroot health benefits: Reasons why you must consume beetroot
1. Few calories and more nutrition
Beetroot can offer you multiple nutrients with limited calories. Therefore, it also supports weight loss. Beetroot is loaded with protein, fibre, vitamin C, folate, vitamin B6, magnesium, iron and many other nutrients. To receive all these essential nutrients at once you must add beetroot to your diet. It can be a perfect addition to your weight loss diet.
Also read: Drink Beetroot Juice To Stay Young And Boost Brain Performance
2. Helps controlling high blood pressure
High blood pressure is a common health issue these days. But it is more dangerous than you think. It can silently put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Beetroot is beneficial for those suffering from hypertension. Studies have also highlighted that beetroot can help you control high blood pressure.
3. Boost digestive health
Beetroot is rich in dietary fiber which can help you boost digestive health. Consumption of beetroot is linked to better digestion. It can help you prevent constipation as well as inflammatory bowel diseases.
Also read: Effects Of Beetroot Juice On High Blood Pressure And Other Benefits You Can Count On
4. May help prevent anemia
Iron deficiency is a common reason behind anemia. Beetroot contains iron which contributes to a reduced risk of anemia. It is often recommended to drink beetroot juice to fight anemia. You can also eat raw beetroot as a good iron source.
5. Good for heart health
You can also boost heart health with the consumption of beetroot. As per studies consumption of beetroot juice for one week can give you better heart health. Beetroot also controls the various risk factors which can contribute to poor heart health like high blood pressure or cholesterol level.
Also read: Healthy Heart: 7 Tips You Must Follow Every Day For A Healthy Heart
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.