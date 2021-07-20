Ayurveda For Skin: 5 Ingredients From The Kitchen That Can Help You Prevent Acne
Skin care tips: A few kitchen ingredients can help you deal with acne. Here are some powerful kitchen remedies you can try.
Skin care tips: A healthy skincare routine can help you prevent skin issues
HIGHLIGHTS
- Acne is a common skin condition faced by many these days
- You can use simple kitchen ingredients to prevent acne
- Dhaniya, pudina and sauf are some ingredients you can use
Acne is referred to as Youvana Pidika in Ayurveda, which roughly translates to boils of the young age. Acne no longer is pubertal trouble. Diet high in fats, sugar, salt, slow metabolism, imbalanced hormones, stress, and odd sleep-wake cycles have made ccne common in adulthood these days. According to Ayurveda, our skin naturally harbours a beautiful ecosystem of microorganisms. The change in our sebum make-up leads to opportunistic parasitism by these microbes. But the good news is, you can prevent acne with a few simple home remedies. Here are some common kitchen ingredients that can help you deal with acne.
5 kitchen ingredients you should try to prevent acne
1. Dhaniya (Coriander)
Dhaniya is deemed ordinary. Let me try and reinstate its lost glory for you. Apart from being ridiculously tasty, coriander is one of the rare herbs that balance all three doshas. It boosts metabolism, manages sugar levels, and balances hormones.You can steep crushed coriander seeds in hot water. Strain and enjoy this tea with a bit of lemon and honey. When applied to active acne, fresh coriander leaf paste helps it heal, reducing the redness and swelling.
2. Masoor (Red lentils)
Ayurveda swears by masoor dal for all troubles skin can spell. Masoor heals whiteheads and blackheads, which are precursors to a full-blown pimple. It can help improve skin texture, and promotes a rosy glow. Soak masoor dal in raw milk or yogurt overnight. Paste it in a mixer grinder and slather it on like a face mask. Prepare to be astonished!
3. Saunf (fennel)
Insulin surge triggered by white rice maida and sugar can deteriorate acne-prone skin. Fennel can help beat these cravings. Reach out to fennel every time you crave sweets. Fennel boosts metabolism, curbs sweet cravings, and has a positive effect on balancing hormones. You will also notice that the high fibre content of fennel is keeping your bowels clean. Clean bowels equal smooth uncongested skin.
4. Kesar (saffron)
All the publicity Kesar receives is not enough. Saffron is excellent for managing acne-prone skin. Steep some cinnamon bark powder and kesar in warm water. Enjoy this tea with a bit of honey. It detoxifies the liver and boosts skin immunity.
Tea and coffee worsen acne-prone skin. Warm dairy free-almond milk with a few strands of saffron can curb caffeine cravings.
Paste a few strands of Kesar with Multani mitti and Chandan powder. Apply on active acne for immediate relief.
5. Pudina (Mint)
Pudina calms the skin, keeps the pores clear, and aids digestion. Pudina leaf paste can prevent breakouts by clearing the pores. It's so good to have warm herbal teas. Adding a little pudina to it is going to make the acne-busting plan to next level.
(Dr Zeel Gandhi is an Ayurvedic doctor and is a formulator for Vedix)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
