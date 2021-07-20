ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Skin »  Ayurveda For Skin: 5 Ingredients From The Kitchen That Can Help You Prevent Acne

Ayurveda For Skin: 5 Ingredients From The Kitchen That Can Help You Prevent Acne

Skin care tips: A few kitchen ingredients can help you deal with acne. Here are some powerful kitchen remedies you can try.
  By: Dr Zeel Gandhi  Updated: Jul 20, 2021 08:35 IST
3-Min Read
Ayurveda For Skin: 5 Ingredients From The Kitchen That Can Help You Prevent Acne

Skin care tips: A healthy skincare routine can help you prevent skin issues

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Acne is a common skin condition faced by many these days
  2. You can use simple kitchen ingredients to prevent acne
  3. Dhaniya, pudina and sauf are some ingredients you can use

Acne is referred to as Youvana Pidika in Ayurveda, which roughly translates to boils of the young age. Acne no longer is pubertal trouble. Diet high in fats, sugar, salt, slow metabolism, imbalanced hormones, stress, and odd sleep-wake cycles have made ccne common in adulthood these days. According to Ayurveda, our skin naturally harbours a beautiful ecosystem of microorganisms. The change in our sebum make-up leads to opportunistic parasitism by these microbes. But the good news is, you can prevent acne with a few simple home remedies. Here are some common kitchen ingredients that can help you deal with acne.

5 kitchen ingredients you should try to prevent acne


RELATED STORIES
related

Skin Care Tips: Get Younger Looking Skin With These Foods

Skincare tips: A healthy diet can keep you skin radiant. Here's a list of anti-ageing foods you must add to your diet.

related

A Complete Guide To The Ultimate Skin Care Routine For Combination Skin

Skincare tips: A healthy skincare routine can help keep common skin issues at bay. Here are some tips those with combination skin type should follow.

1. Dhaniya (Coriander)

Dhaniya is deemed ordinary. Let me try and reinstate its lost glory for you. Apart from being ridiculously tasty, coriander is one of the rare herbs that balance all three doshas. It boosts metabolism, manages sugar levels, and balances hormones.You can steep crushed coriander seeds in hot water. Strain and enjoy this tea with a bit of lemon and honey. When applied to active acne, fresh coriander leaf paste helps it heal, reducing the redness and swelling.

h5nvmjmo

Coriander can help you prevent acne and boost health in many ways
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Masoor (Red lentils)

Ayurveda swears by masoor dal for all troubles skin can spell. Masoor heals whiteheads and blackheads, which are precursors to a full-blown pimple. It can help improve skin texture, and promotes a rosy glow. Soak masoor dal in raw milk or yogurt overnight. Paste it in a mixer grinder and slather it on like a face mask. Prepare to be astonished!

Also read: Skincare Tips: Shrink Large Pores At Home With These Expert Recommended Remedies

3. Saunf (fennel)

Insulin surge triggered by white rice maida and sugar can deteriorate acne-prone skin. Fennel can help beat these cravings. Reach out to fennel every time you crave sweets. Fennel boosts metabolism, curbs sweet cravings, and has a positive effect on balancing hormones. You will also notice that the high fibre content of fennel is keeping your bowels clean. Clean bowels equal smooth uncongested skin.

6p43jnf

Fennel seeds are beneficial to your health in many ways
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Kesar (saffron)

All the publicity Kesar receives is not enough. Saffron is excellent for managing acne-prone skin. Steep some cinnamon bark powder and kesar in warm water. Enjoy this tea with a bit of honey. It detoxifies the liver and boosts skin immunity.

Tea and coffee worsen acne-prone skin. Warm dairy free-almond milk with a few strands of saffron can curb caffeine cravings.

Paste a few strands of Kesar with Multani mitti and Chandan powder. Apply on active acne for immediate relief.

Also read: Skin Care Tips: What Should Your Regular Skincare Routine Look Like? Expert Reveals

5. Pudina (Mint)

Pudina calms the skin, keeps the pores clear, and aids digestion. Pudina leaf paste can prevent breakouts by clearing the pores. It's so good to have warm herbal teas. Adding a little pudina to it is going to make the acne-busting plan to next level.

(Dr Zeel Gandhi is an Ayurvedic doctor and is a formulator for Vedix)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

When To Visit A Doctor For Interstitial Lung Disease And What To Expect?

 

Home Remedies

Ayurveda For Skin: 5 Ingredients From The Kitchen That Can Help You Prevent Acne
Ayurveda For Skin: 5 Ingredients From The Kitchen That Can Help You Prevent Acne

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

Researchers Find Casual Link Between Cardiovascular Health And Coffee Consumption

Once-A-Week Insulin Treatment Could Be Highly Beneficial For Diabetes Patients: Study

To Avoid Heart Attack, Stroke; Heart Patients Advised To Move More

Heavy Energy Drink Consumption Linked To Heart Failure In A Young Man

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases