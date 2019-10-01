6 Tips For Your Night Time Skincare Routine Recommended By Dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia
HIGHLIGHTS
Following a proper day and night time routine for skin can help you have a young and glowing skin. A lot has been said and suggested for day time skincare routine, but what about a routine that you can follow for night? Following a proper night time skincare routine is especially important for those who apply make-up on regularly. To avoid dark circles, acne and blemishes on skin, a night time skincare routine can take you a long way. Suggesting a few tips about following a proper skincare routine for night is dermatologist Dr Kiran Lohia.
Dermatologist recommended night time skincare routine
She took to Instagram to share tips to follow before bedtime for appropriate skincare. "Our skin repairs and rejuvenates when we sleep, so your night time routine becomes really key," she writes in the caption of her post.
Just like day time skincare routine, your night time skin care routine will also depend on your skin type, your particular needs and any underlying skin condition if you are suffering from. Dr Kiran suggests the following tips for night time skincare:
1. If you are looking forward to anti-ageing skincare regime, then you should opt for retinol or alpha hydroxy acid serums.
2. For those aspiring for brightening of skin, alpha hydroxy serums, Vitamin C or antioxidants like ferulic acid can work.
3. If you are someone who is troubled by acne, then salicylic acid or a benzoyl peroxide can be helpful.
4. Make sure you cleanse your face properly at night. Chose a cleanser based on your skin type. Avoid using foamy skin cleansers as they can disturb pH balance of your skin. You can also give your skin a detox by cleansing your face with plain water.
5. Your night time serum for skin should also be perfectly suited for your skin. a
6. Make sure you moisturise your skin at night. Moisturiser should be according to your skin type and needs.
Following are other skincare tips you can follow at night
- Do not forget to remove your make-up. Give your skin the time to breathe by carefully removing make-up. Never ever sleep with your make-up on. Use micellar water or cleansing lotions that suit your skin for removing your make-up.
- Apart from following the aforementioned tips, you can also apply an under-eye cream at night. They can hydrate the thin skin under your eyes.
- If you have the time, you can also apply a hydrating mask or clay mask at night. The key to help skin rejuvenate itself after full day of make-up, dust, dirt and exposure to the sun.
Try these night time skincare tips today and let us know how they work for you in the comments below.
