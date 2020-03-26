21 Days Lockdown: Use This Time To Pamper Your Skin With These Tips
Skincare tips: It is the best time to pamper your skin. When you are at home you can follow proper skincare routine and try different home remedies. Here are some tips which can help you fight skin issues.
21 days lockdown: Follow a proper skincare routine while staying at home
HIGHLIGHTS
- Prepare face packs at home with kitchen ingredients
- Avoid make application at home
- Prepare a skincare routine to fight skin issues when at home
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, a complete lockdown has been declared. Coronavirus is an infectious disease. If droplets from an infected person enter your body, it can make you sick. To fight the spread coronavirus, social distancing is an important step. While you are spending all your time at home you can use it to fight skin issues. The 21 days lockdown can be the best time to fight all your skin issues. From a good skincare routine to different home remedies you try different ways to boost your skin health. Here are some ways to fight skin problems at home.
Skincare tips: Try these during quarantine for a glowing skin
1. Try home remedies
Home remedies include natural ingredients that do not have side effects. Your kitchen is loaded with ingredients that can help you fight different skin issues. Below are some home remedies which can work wonders for your skin-
Aloe vera
Aloe vera is a one-stop solution for all your skin issues. This plant is loaded with skin benefits. You can simply apply freshly extracted aloe vera gel on your face. Keep it for few minutes and later wash your face. You can also prepare different face packs with aloe vera gel. Mix kitchen ingredients like gram flour, turmeric powder, rose water and aloe vera gel for your face.
Turmeric
Turmeric, the golden spice is loaded with medicinal properties as well as skin benefits. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. It can also be used for various home remedies to fight skin issues.
You can also use other kitchen ingredients like orange peels, lemon juice, baking soda, tomato, gram flour, fuller earth, honey, cucumber, milk, rose water or potato juice for skin.
2. Follow a proper skincare routine
You must also follow a few skincare tips to achieve glowing skin
- Wash your face twice a day properly to keep your skin healthy
- Exfoliate your skin at least twice a day (if you have dry skin you can exfoliate once a week)
- Add more citrus fruits to your diet to support your skin health as well as immune system
- Choose regular facials and apply face packs on alternate days
- While you are staying at home avoid applying makeup
- Prepare detox drinks for glowing skin as these will help you get rid of toxins
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
