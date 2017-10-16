ASK OUR EXPERTS

Sexual Health: Some Secrets For Better Orgasm That You Should Know

An orgasm is the peak of the sexual response cycle, experienced by both males and females. This is a moment characterized by intense arousal and pleasure. During orgasm, involuntary muscle contractions and spasms may occur throughout the body.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Oct 16, 2017
Sexual Health: Some Secrets For Better Orgasm That You Should Know

  1. Orgasm may require some trial and error
  2. Mental arousal is just as important as physical arousal
  3. Whispering sweet things to your partner might help
An orgasm is the peak of the sexual response cycle, experienced by both males and females. This is a moment characterized by intense arousal and pleasure. During orgasm, involuntary muscle contractions and spasms may occur throughout the body. Orgasms keep us healthy, and maybe even wise. An orgasm is a feeling of intense sexual pleasure that happens during sexual activity. It's sometimes called "coming" or "climaxing". Both men and women have orgasms. Achieving an orgasm may require some trial and error but do not forget to have fun while you are trying. Here are some secrets that can help you have orgasm better: 

Stimulate mentally: For both men and women, mental arousal is just as important as physical arousal. A romantic conversation, flirtatious call at work, and other sorts of playful fun can get you thinking about your upcoming liaison. Candles, fresh flowers, and good music can also create a loving and sensuous atmosphere. 
Use a tender touch: Caressing your partner gently can create sexual tension even before you have started making love. Hugs and cuddling each other can help. Try stroking your partner's back, or sliding your fingers into each other's hair. 

Take kissing to the next level: Kissing is very essential to foreplay. Discovering new places to kiss that turn on is both fun and rewarding. Try the back of neck or shoulders for an initial start. 

Whisper sweet things: Don't forget to talk to each other during foreplay. Women tend to be more verbal, and hearing how good she's making you feel can help her open up and have fun.Men can also indulge in sensuous conversation for better results.

Foreplay: The most important thing about orgasm is foreplay, so have fun while you are at it. Do not shy from trying out new things.Experiment with your boundaries and see what your partner likes.

