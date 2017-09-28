Here's What You Can Do About Orgasmic Dysfunction
Orgasmic dysfunction can be due to a number of reasons be it physical or emotional. Here' our set of remedies for orgasmic dysfunction.
Orgasmic dysfunction can be dealt with
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sex without orgasm just leaves the experience blunt and unsatisfactory
- Orgasmic dysfunction can be due to a number of reasons
- One in three women experience orgasmic dysfunction
Sex is fun, the sense of closeness and intimacy with your partner is simply amazing. But sex without orgasm just leaves the experience blunt and unsatisfactory, just like tasteless or flavourless food. That is how important an orgasm is. Where men reach climax faster, women need more stimulation to reach the same. In some cases, despite a lot of stimulation, you may not experience the wow factor. This condition is called orgasmic dysfunction.
Orgasmic dysfunction can be due to a number of reasons be it physical or emotional. One in three women experience orgasmic dysfunction. It leaves you sex life all blunt and monotonous. Factors like age, shyness, religious beliefs, diabetes and a lot more can cause orgasmic dysfunction. Well, there's good news! There are simple remedies using which you can bring that excitement back in your sex life.
Also read: Frequent sex may prevent erectile dysfunction
Here' our set of remedies for orgasmic dysfunction:
1. Couple counselling
It is possible that you might be unable to reach climax due to some personal conflicts or disputes. Personal conflicts may be the why reason that spark is showing in the bedroom. Talk to a councillor and get an opinion on what can be done about the same.
2. Oestrogen hormone therapy
This is another remedy for orgasmic dysfunction. It increases your sex drive by increasing blood circulation to your genitals. This in turn increases sensitivity. OHT involves taking a pill or wearing a patch or application of a gel on the genitals.
3. Communicate with your partner
You need to talk about what you like and what you want. Communication with your partner is very important. When it comes to sex, it is all about communicating with your partner and being open about your needs. Trust us when we say, communication is the key to all solutions.
4. Erectile dysfunction remedies
Although most men experience episodes of erectile dysfunction from time to time, one can take the following steps to decrease the likelihood of occurrences:
- Limit or avoid the use of alcohol and other similar drugs and stop smoking
- Exercise regularly
- Reduce stress
- Get enough sleep
- Deal with anxiety or depression