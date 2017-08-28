Home » Sexual Health » Yes! Women Can Orgasm In Their Sleep: Myth Busted
Yes! Women Can Orgasm In Their Sleep: Myth Busted
Sleep orgasms are orgasms where you wake up climaxing. It is a phenomenon that occurs primarily in women between their 40s and mid-50s, so it's not just for teenage men and women, as many would believe.
Women too can orgasm in their sleep
HIGHLIGHTS
Here are some secrets about sleep orgasm that you should know:
Men and Women both have sleep orgasms: Ladies have wet dreams too. Wet dreams are way more common during puberty and adolescence, before a guy is regularly masturbating or having sex. You should never feel guilty or weird about it.
Never try one: Just like conscious orgasms, they'll happen when they happen. But forcing them probably won't help. You can try to think of sexy thoughts or watch a romantic movie before going to bed. Fantisizing before sleeping, or fall asleep to your sex playlist. But there is really no way to prompt a sleep orgasm. Don't stress about it, let it come to you.
Imagination: Dreams are symbolic. Think about your fantasies. Your sex dreams are usually free of the distractions, worries, stress, and anxiety that can typically interfere with an orgasm. It's just you, your mind, and your body making sweet, romantic love to yourself.
Some positions: Some sleep positions might be more likely to bring on sex dreams. It is found that sleeping on your stomach is associated with having more intense dreams, like those about sex, being tied up, being unable to breathe, etc. Since this position provides more contact between your bed and your penis/clitoris/ it assists in turning you on.
