ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  Yes! Women Can Orgasm In Their Sleep: Myth Busted

Yes! Women Can Orgasm In Their Sleep: Myth Busted

Sleep orgasms are orgasms where you wake up climaxing. It is a phenomenon that occurs primarily in women between their 40s and mid-50s, so it's not just for teenage men and women, as many would believe.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 28, 2017 04:31 IST
2-Min Read
Yes! Women Can Orgasm In Their Sleep: Myth Busted

Women too can orgasm in their sleep

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sleep orgasms are orgasms where you wake up climaxing
  2. Ladies have wet dreams too
  3. There is really no way to prompt a sleep orgasm
An orgasm is the peak of the sexual response cycle, experienced by both males and females. This is a moment characterized by intense arousal and pleasure. During orgasm, involuntary muscle contractions and spasms may occur throughout the body. Orgasms keep us healthy, and maybe even wise. An orgasm is a feeling of intense sexual pleasure that happens during sexual activity. It is sometimes called "coming" or "climaxing". Both men and women have orgasms. Achieving an orgasm may require some trial and error but do not forget to have fun while you are trying.

Sleep orgasms are orgasms where you wake up climaxing. It is a phenomenon that occurs primarily in women between their 40s and mid-50s, so it's not just for teenage men and women, as many would believe. Here are some secrets about sleep orgasm that you should know: 

Men and Women both have sleep orgasms: Ladies have wet dreams too. Wet dreams are way more common during puberty and adolescence, before a guy is regularly masturbating or having sex. You should never feel guilty or weird about it. 
RELATED STORIES

'Do Women Prefer Clitoral Stimulation Over Actual Sex To Orgasm? Let's Find Out'

'Sexual Health: Some Secrets For Better Orgasm That You Should Know'


Never try one: Just like conscious orgasms, they'll happen when they happen. But forcing them probably won't help. You can try to think of sexy thoughts or watch a romantic movie before going to bed. Fantisizing before sleeping, or fall asleep to your sex playlist. But there is really no way to prompt a sleep orgasm. Don't stress about it, let it come to you. 

Imagination: Dreams are symbolic. Think about your fantasies. Your sex dreams are usually free of the distractions, worries, stress, and anxiety that can typically interfere with an orgasm. It's just you, your mind, and your body making sweet, romantic love to yourself. 

Some positions: Some sleep positions might be more likely to bring on sex dreams. It is found that sleeping on your stomach is associated with having more intense dreams, like those about sex, being tied up, being unable to breathe, etc. Since this position provides more contact between your bed and your penis/clitoris/ it assists in turning you on.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------