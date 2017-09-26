How To Get Your Sex Life Back On Track
With the passage of time, the spark may get lost from your sex life. So if a lack of sexual desire is bothering your relationship with your partner, here's how you can get your sex life back on track.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Overtime, the spark in your sex life may get lost
- Talk about it, try new things, indulge in foreplay to get things going
- See a doctor, if things don't go well even after trying everything
1. Talk it up
Many great things start and 'restart' with talking. And your sex life is no different. When things are not going great in bed, refraining to talk about it with your partner isn't going to help you an inch. It'll only make things worse, and the sexual frustration is only going to expand if you do this. So, sit down together, discuss it, work out solutions and put them to practice to get things going back again.
2. Experiment
When new, everything looks charming. But after a certain period of time, the new things become the 'usual' and the charm starts to fade away. This is when experimenting becomes important. Bring up the element of surprise in your relationship. Do new things. You may want to try new positions, do it in new settings, introduce some new foreplay and intercourse methods to spark up your intimate life back again.
3. The power of Foreplay
Foreplay is downright underrated. People often ignore this essential part of sexual encounters and many a times try to jump in into the "real thing". But, truth be spoken, foreplay is just as important as the intercourse if not more. Indulge in some cuddling, tease your partner and let them tease you, kiss more often, set the temperature high and humid before actually going for the intercourse. This will help you keep your intimate encounters more hot, sexy and satisfying, leaving you wanting more every time you orgasm.
4. Know when to see a doctor
If despite trying everything, things still don't go your way, you may have to see a doctor and seek professional medical aid to get things going in between the sheets yet again.