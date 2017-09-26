ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  How To Get Your Sex Life Back On Track

How To Get Your Sex Life Back On Track

With the passage of time, the spark may get lost from your sex life. So if a lack of sexual desire is bothering your relationship with your partner, here's how you can get your sex life back on track.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 26, 2017 09:48 IST
2-Min Read
How To Get Your Sex Life Back On Track

Sex is vital to a romantic relationship. Read on to know how you can get your sex life back on track.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Overtime, the spark in your sex life may get lost
  2. Talk about it, try new things, indulge in foreplay to get things going
  3. See a doctor, if things don't go well even after trying everything
Sex is a vital aspect of a romantic relationship. It ignites the spark in a relationship, keeps it healthy and fresh. But, the bad part is that it is not consistent. In the beginning of the relationship, the partners can't really keep away from each other's bodies but overtime, this spark may get lost and the motivation to get under the sheets may get affected. It happens to the best of couples. So, if a lack of sexual desire is bothering your relationship with your partner, you don't have to worry any more. Here's how you can get your sex life back on track.

1. Talk it up

Many great things start and 'restart' with talking. And your sex life is no different. When things are not going great in bed, refraining to talk about it with your partner isn't going to help you an inch. It'll only make things worse, and the sexual frustration is only going to expand if you do this. So, sit down together, discuss it, work out solutions and put them to practice to get things going back again.

2. Experiment

When new, everything looks charming. But after a certain period of time, the new things become the 'usual' and the charm starts to fade away. This is when experimenting becomes important. Bring up the element of surprise in your relationship. Do new things. You may want to try new positions, do it in new settings, introduce some new foreplay and intercourse methods to spark up your intimate life back again.

3. The power of Foreplay

Foreplay is downright underrated. People often ignore this essential part of sexual encounters and many a times try to jump in into the "real thing". But, truth be spoken, foreplay is just as important as the intercourse if not more. Indulge in some cuddling, tease your partner and let them tease you, kiss more often, set the temperature high and humid before actually going for the intercourse. This will help you keep your intimate encounters more hot, sexy and satisfying, leaving you wanting more every time you orgasm.

Also Read: 8 Foods That Will Boost Your Sexual Stamina

4. Know when to see a doctor

If despite trying everything, things still don't go your way, you may have to see a doctor and seek professional medical aid to get things going in between the sheets yet again.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------