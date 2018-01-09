Painful Ejaculation: 8 Possible Causes
Inflammation, side effects of surgery, stones and even cancer can be a possible reason for painful ejaculation.
Painful ejaculation can have a huge impact on a couple's sex life
Painful ejaculation is something which can ruin a very happy relationship and the perfect sex life between couples. Also known as dysorgasmia or orgasmalgia, painful ejaculation can be mildly discomforting or severly painful. Men can experience this pain in scrotum, penis, perianal and perineal area. Since some experience only mild pain during ejaculation, they tend to ignore it. Inflammation, side effects of surgery, stones and even cancer can be a possible reason for painful ejaculation. Doctors diagnose it through a digital rectal exam.
Diagnosis of painful ejaculation
Depending on the duration of the pain, for how long a person has been experiencing, if a person is diabetic, etc, a urine test is done. This urine test diagnoses for infection. Also, a prostate-specific antigen test is done, which tells if a person has any problems in the prostate, including symptoms of cancer.
Causes of painful ejaculation
1. Prostatitis
Any inflammation or infection in the prostate gland is called prostatitis. Along with causing painful ejaculation, this condition can also lead to pain during urination. It can trigger the frequency of urination, lead to urinary tract infections, pain in the abdomen and difficulty in getting an erection. People suffering from diabetes or weak immune system are prone to risks of prostatitis.
2. Radiation therapy
Some temporary side effects of undergoing radiation therapies are painful ejaculations and erectile dysfunction. In case the problem persists for a longer duration, seek medical help.
3. Trichomoniasis
A sexually transmitted infection, trichomoniasis can make you feel a burning sensation or pain during urination. This condition can be treated by certain antibiotics.
4. Surgery
There are many surgeries which come with a number of side effects, including painful ejaculation. Treatment of prostate cancer can also cause painful ejaculation. Erectile dysfunction, testicular and penile pain are other side effects of treatment of prostate cancer. Side effects of surgery can be medically treated. Often, they reduce over time.
5. Stones or cyst
Some men develop stones or cyst in their ejaculatory duct. These cysts and stones can block ejaculation, causing pain while ejaculating and infertility. Removal of stones or cysts is done by a process called transurethral resection of the ejaculatory ducts.
6. Pudendal neuropathy
A damage to a nerve in the pelvis leads to pudendal neuropathy. Other risks of this condition are pain in the rectum and genitals. People suffering from diabetes, multiple sclerosis or other injuries are like to have an impact on their pudendal nerve. You can use numbing agents or pain killers in this case. A compressed nerve can also be treated with a surgery.
7. Psychological issues
If you don't feel pain on ejaculating after masturbation, the reason behind painful ejaculation during sexual intercourse can be psychological or emotional. You might need therapy in this case.
8. Antidepressant drugs
There are high chances that people on antidepressant drugs can experience sexual dysfunction. Painful ejaculation is another risk of being taking antidepressants. Abstaining from these drugs in order to avoid painful ejaculation can have an adverse effect. You can consult your doctor for alternative drug to help you deal with the situation.
