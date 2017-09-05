Home » Sexual Health » Delayed Ejaculation: Tips And Remedies To Overcome It
Delayed Ejaculation: Tips And Remedies To Overcome It
This is a condition where a man needs a time period of over 30 minutes of sexual stimulation to reach orgasm or to ejaculate.
Delayed ejaculation decoded
HIGHLIGHTS
- Delayed ejaculation is not a new sexual disorder
- DE does not pose any medical risks to most victims
- Recreational drugs and drinking too often can also lead to DE
1. A huge number of the men who suffer from delayed ejaculation were brought up in a strict and controlled atmosphere.
2. On the contrary, some of the victims of DE admit being very controlling personalities, but their control is limited to themselves and does not affect others around them.
3. Fear of causing pregnancy also prevents men from ejaculating, again a condition where you control yourself from ejaculating.
4. Some extreme cases, where excessive use of vibrators have brought people to a state where vaginal stimulation does not cause them enough excitement to lead to ejaculation.
5. Another cause can be a strictly religious upbringing, where sexual activities are considered to be sinful.
6. History, sexual abuse, neglected by family and difficulty in bonding with people.
7. Supressed anger.
Besides behavioural traits, there can also be medical causes of delayed ejaculation:
2. Recreational drugs and drinking too often can also lead to DE.
3. Serious spine injuries also prevent ejaculation. Also nerve damage, surgery or severe diabetes can lead to DE.
4. Aging decreases the sensitivity of the penis to sexual stimulation.
Here are some tips to deal with delayed ejaculation:
1. Healthy attitudes toward sexuality and one's own genitals helps prevent delayed ejaculation.
2. To minimize the pressure, a man should absorb himself in the pleasure of the moment, without worrying about whether or when he will ejaculate.
3. It is also vitally important to realize that one cannot always control a sexual response, just as you cannot force yourself to go to sleep or to perspire. The harder one tries to have a certain sexual response, the more it becomes inhibited.
4. Any fears or anxieties, such as fear of pregnancy or disease, should be openly discussed.
Delayed ejaculation can be a result of many conditions, irrespective of the fact that it can be treated or not, DE should not be avoided. Speak up about it, communicate to get the solution for your problems and enjoy a more fulfilling and happy sex life.
Comments