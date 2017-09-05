ASK OUR EXPERTS

Delayed Ejaculation: Tips And Remedies To Overcome It

This is a condition where a man needs a time period of over 30 minutes of sexual stimulation to reach orgasm or to ejaculate.
Delayed ejaculation decoded

  1. Delayed ejaculation is not a new sexual disorder
  2. DE does not pose any medical risks to most victims
  3. Recreational drugs and drinking too often can also lead to DE
Delayed ejaculation, like premature ejaculation, is not a new sexual disorder. It is also known as retarded or impaired ejaculation. This is a condition where a man needs a time period of over 30 minutes of sexual stimulation to reach orgasm or to ejaculate. In a few cases, ejaculation may not be achieved at all. Though it is a treatable issue, for some people DE becomes a lifelong problem. DE does not pose any medical risks to most victims, but it considerably affects stress levels, your sex life and even your relationships. 
 
delayed ejaculation decoded

Know all about delayed ejaculation
The 3rd most common sexual disorder in men, it has been treated successfully only in 58% of the cases. The rest were subject to limited medical literature available on DE. Widely it is believed that majorly the causes of delayed ejaculation are psychological. They come as a result of certain behavioural traits in an individual. Some of these causes are:

1.    A huge number of the men who suffer from delayed ejaculation were brought up in a strict and controlled atmosphere. 
2.    On the contrary, some of the victims of DE admit being very controlling personalities, but their control is limited to themselves and does not affect others around them. 
3.    Fear of causing pregnancy also prevents men from ejaculating, again a condition where you control yourself from ejaculating. 
4.    Some extreme cases, where excessive use of vibrators have brought people to a state where vaginal stimulation does not cause them enough excitement to lead to ejaculation. 
5.    Another cause can be a strictly religious upbringing, where sexual activities are considered to be sinful.
6.    History, sexual abuse, neglected by family and difficulty in bonding with people. 
7.    Supressed anger.

Besides behavioural traits, there can also be medical causes of delayed ejaculation:
 
delayed ejaculation decoded

Medical causes of delayed ejaculation
1.    When men are not subject to many problems, sudden consumption of medicines like anti-depressants can lead to this problem. Change in tables, after consulting a doctor, would be helpful. 
2.    Recreational drugs and drinking too often can also lead to DE. 
3.    Serious spine injuries also prevent ejaculation. Also nerve damage, surgery or severe diabetes can lead to DE.
4.    Aging decreases the sensitivity of the penis to sexual stimulation. 

Here are some tips to deal with delayed ejaculation:

1.    Healthy attitudes toward sexuality and one's own genitals helps prevent delayed ejaculation.
2.    To minimize the pressure, a man should absorb himself in the pleasure of the moment, without worrying about whether or when he will ejaculate.
3.    It is also vitally important to realize that one cannot always control a sexual response, just as you cannot force yourself to go to sleep or to perspire. The harder one tries to have a certain sexual response, the more it becomes inhibited.
4.    Any fears or anxieties, such as fear of pregnancy or disease, should be openly discussed.

Delayed ejaculation can be a result of many conditions, irrespective of the fact that it can be treated or not, DE should not be avoided. Speak up about it, communicate to get the solution for your problems and enjoy a more fulfilling and happy sex life.

