5 Weird Ways You Can Get Infected By STDs
'Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) are called so because they can get transmitted by sexual intercourse.' If you feel so, time to refresh your facts. Here are some rare and weird ways by which you can get infected by STDs.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sexual intercourse is not the only way of getting infected by STDs.
- Unsafe waxing can also get you infected by STDs
- Using someone else's sheets or towels can also infect you with STDs
'Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) are called so because they can get transmitted by sexual intercourse.' If you feel so, time to refresh your facts. The reality is that STDs can spread in other non-sexy ways too, even if you are not sexually active at present, you may just risk it without even knowing. So if you feel that using protection or just kissing is fine, well it may not be. Even virgins could get infected by it, and trust us when we say that in this case, STDs are not just hereditary. This happens in very rare cases but, why not be safe than being sorry later.
1. Kissing
As mentioned before, kissing can also get you infected by STDs. Though the sweet and innocent gesture of love seems harmless, a few STDs tend to pass through the saliva. When thinking of a kissing disease, watch out for herpes, the virus that causes cold sores.
2. Contaminated food
Hepatitis A can reach you through the food you eat. If the person preparing your food does not wash their hands properly after using the restroom, he or she is passing on the infection to you by means of your food.
3. Sharing sheets or towels
Exchanging sheets and towels doesn't sound so cool now, does it?
Though the sheets and towels do not carry those viral infections, there is still possibility of finding them in the fibres. Trichomonas vaginalis is a single-celled parasite which can hang out on the body of your partner for almost an hour and can cause trichomoniasis.
4. Sharing a shave
Yes sharing is caring but not always. Just like sharing towels and sheets is not a very healthy act, so is the case with shaving razors and blades. It can spike your chances of getting infected by STDs without having sex. If one of the users of the same blade carries HIV, or Hepatitis A, B or C, there is a chance of breaking into the skin and infecting the blood. Though the odds of it are lower than getting infected needles, why take a chance!
5. Waxing
Now this one is curious. How can waxing put you at such a risk? Well, turns out, it is also a potential cause for the spread of such diseases. Waxing your bikini area in an unsafe manner can place you at a risk of STDs. If the waxers are double-dipping the same stick again and again and using it for everyone, they are placing you at a good risk of getting infected. Choose a salon where the people use each wax stick only once.