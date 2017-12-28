4 Silent Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) You May Not Know You Have
These silent spreaders do not show any outward symptoms but are no less dangerous for your body.
Some STDs do not show outward symptoms till they cause potential damage to your body
HIGHLIGHTS
- Even a condom fails to protect you against HPV
- Chlamydia is one of the most commonly spread STD in women under 25
- 90% people never get diagnosed for herpes
Sexually Transmitted Diseases or STDs are those silent spreaders who will stay in your body, infect you and get worse overtime and would never show any symptoms of their presence. Yes, they are that silent! Hence, it becomes needless to explain why you need to get yourself checked for these diseases regularly and get your partner checked as well. Though some STDs show outward symptoms after a short period of time, some do not show any symptoms till they've taken over your body.
Listed below are 4 silent spreaders who do not show any obvious outward symptoms but are no less dangerous than other STDs. Take a look.
1. Human papilloma virus (HPV)
HPV is one of the most common STDs. Sadly, even a condom fails to protect you against this one. There is a good chance that you can have HPV at some point of time in your life and you might be unaware of it. For those who are under 30, HPV will not be a part of the routine STD test because it is very common and even goes away on its own. But for those who are above 30, an HPV test is a must. It is anyway incurable. Along with the regular test, a pap smear is also important because some strains of this disease may lead to cervical cancer.
2. Chlamydia
This one is the most commonly spread Sexually Transmitted Infection in women under 25. This one also does not show any outward symptoms. However, you may experience abnormal vaginal discharge and pain and burning sensation while urinating after intercourse with an infected partner. But these show after the infection has been in there for quite some time. You may even confuse it with vaginal infections and UTIs. Some other symptoms you can watch out for are bleeding during periods, painful sex, back and abdominal pain.
If it reaches your pelvic region and uterus, it may lead to inflammation and blockage of the fallopian tubes. This can potentially lead to infertility. Thankfully, this one is curable with antibiotics if diagnosed in time (before any damage takes place).
3. Gonorrhea
This one is also common among sexually active women below 25 but most of them would not experience any symptoms whatsoever. Symptoms of this disease are not very different from Chlamydia. It may begin as an infection and spread to other parts of your body. Early diagnosis and treatment are important for this disease because if it spreads to other parts of your body, it can lead to pelvic inflammation, scarring and damage to the reproductive system. Gonorrhea is also curable with antibiotics before it causes any damage to your body.
4. Herpes
If you think of red bumps and blisters every time you hear the word herpes, take note of the fact that these do not show in all people. It is estimated that 90% of the people never get diagnosed for herpes. Sadly, condoms cannot protect you from herpes if it the infection is present on the skin. Herpes is most infectious during a breakout even when no sores are present.
