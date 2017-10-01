How To Enjoy Sex During Pregnancy?
There's a lot of confusion around having sex during pregnancy. Is it safe?, Would it affect the baby?, Will it hurt? are some among the plethora of doubts that come across the minds of to-be mothers and fathers. But, truth be spoken, it is very much safe and health as long as it is done the right way. Here's how you can enjoy having sex during pregnancy.
1. New Positions
Certain easy adjustments in your sex regime during pregnancy could go a long way in keeping the pregnancy completely normal and safe. Due to enlarged belly of the mother, the couples should consider making changes in the positions they have sex in. This is because certain positions may harm the baby or the mother, whereas some other positions could be safer to practice to maintain the safety of both the mother and the baby. Women should avoid lying on their back as it may exert additional pressure during intercourse which could be dangerous. A safer option for women is to lie on the side. Woman-on-top is also a good choice as in this position, the woman can control the pace and the depth of insertion as she feels right and safe for herself and the baby.
2. Practice Safe Sex
Remember that while having sex during pregnancy, safety should be the top-most priority. Always use condoms, and necessary medications so as to avoid catching or developing Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and STIs. Developing STDs or STIs during pregnancy could be especially dangerous as the mother may pass on these dreadful infections or diseases to the unborn baby.
3. Indulge in healthy communication with your partner
Pregnancy brings about a lot of hormonal, physiological and psychological changes in mothers, which makes it all the more important to indulge in healthy and open communication with your partner. Talk to them about your changing sexual needs, change in drives, the adjustments that are needed to be made while having sex. This helps you practice safer and healthier sex during pregnancy. Talk about the required changes and bring them from paper to bed. Also, check when it won't be safe to get intimate and refrain from it if so is the case.