How To Get Pregnant If You Have PCOD?
According to doctors, losing weight might help as due to PCOS, ovulation doesn't take place. Here are a few changes that will help you get pregnant if you have PCOD or PCOS.
Losing weight might help control PCOD.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Polycystic ovary syndrome affects 1 in every 10 women
- Losing weight might help cure PCOD
- Time to follow a PCOD friendly diet
Polycystic ovary syndrome is not an uncommon disease and usually affects 1 in every 10 women. The first thought a woman has when she has PCOD is whether she will be able to get pregnant or not. Doctors state that it's not impossible but a few lifestyle and diet changes would certainly help. PCOS is a condition in which women with polycystic ovaries can have other symptoms including irregular or missed periods, extra hair growth on the face and tummy, weight gain, acne and problems getting pregnant. According to doctors, losing weight might help as due to PCOS, ovulation doesn't take place.
Symptoms: Polycystic ovary disease is a common hormonal imbalance that has many symptoms like fertility problems, stress, obesity, genetics, excessive male hormones, irregular menstrual cycle, weight gain, high levels of insulin, excessive body and facial hair, acne, anxiety and depression.
Here are a few changes that will help you get pregnant if you have PCOD or PCOS.
Healthy diet
Time to follow a PCOD friendly diet such as fresh fruits and vegetables and bid goodbye to saturated fats, fried food, cheese and milk. Most women who have PCOS/PCOD tend to gain weight and positive changes such as diet, uses of herbs and acupuncture make conceiving possible.
Exercise regularly
It's very important to exercise regularly as it keeps the insulin levels in control, reducing the impact of PCOD. Exercising releases a hormone called endorphin which will makes the person feel better and stress free.
Weight Loss
Weight loss improves the ovulation and also cyclic menstrual function along with normalising insulin and glucose levels in the body. This will help balance your body's hormones and regularise menstrual cycle.
Change your lifestyle
Drinking and smoking will only worsen your hormonal imbalance. Make it a point to quit smoking, drinking and also refrain from taking other harmful drugs.
Stay stress free
Stress is one of the main causes of PCOS since it affects your internal system in many ways. Try and be stress free by taking short and frequent breaks from your daily routine to keep your mind and body feeling refreshed. Stay relaxed to feel rejuvenated.