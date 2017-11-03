Wait, What! Men With Bent Penises Are More Prone To Cancer
Peyronie's disease is a type of eretile dysfunction where the man's penis bends and makes erection very painful. Studies show that men who are affected with this condition of a bent penis are more prone to cancer.
A new study reveals that men with bent penises are more vulnerable to certain forms of cancer. In this study, researchers suggested that a particular gene can trigger crooked penises and may even be linked to cancer.
Peyronie's disease is what this condition is called and it affects men after they cross 40 years of age. Scientists from Houston in Texas chose 48000 men affected with this condition and one million affected with erectile dysfunction. Results of the study claimed that men with bent penises were 10% more likely to develop a tumour.
Further the results of the study revealed that 42% of them were more likely to get affected by stomach cancer 20% of them were more prone to skin cancer and 39% were more likely to get affected by testicular cancer.
Researchers feel that such men should be monitored.
However, cancer research UK stated that the cause of Peyronie's disease is yet not fully understood and yet there is a possibility that it may have risk factors associated with cancer. Researchers further added that they need to conduct more research on the same to state if Peyronie's can actually lead to cancer or not.