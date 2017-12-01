5 Reasons Why Morning Sex Is Better Than Night Sex
Typically, waking up is all about rubbing your eyes, hitting the snooze button, rolling over and taking a nap again. Boring and so unhealthy!
But here's another way of waking up. Shutting the annoying alarm sound, rolling over to your partner's side and engaging in some brilliant and smooth morning sex. This one is so much more appealing, exciting and to your surprise, it's healthy too!
During the wee hours of the day, when you are vulnerable and still easing into the day, nothing can be better than the warmth and love of your partner which makes you feel wanted. Morning sex is like chocolaty pancakes in bed, comforting, delicious and so indulgent and what's more, it is an excuse to linger in bed for longer.
And for the health quotient, multiple studies have shown that people who engage in morning sex are happier and healthier than the rest. And of course, the post-intercourse glow that you continue to carry for the rest of the day is cherry on the cake.
Take a look at the top 5 health benefits of morning sex.
1. You are relaxed for the day
The usual beginning of the day involves some whining and worries about the day. How you will get to work on time, how much traffic you would have to deal with and how you will meet the targets of the day, and so many more questions lingering in your mind. But morning sex coupled with a cup of coffee will not involve all this hum-drum. Sex calms your muscles much better than morning yoga.
2. It is a good excuse to skip the gym
Everyone knows that sex helps you burn a whole lot of calories. So engaging in morning sex is no less than a good excuse to skip the gym. One hour sex is as good as a 30-minute jogging session. It is no less than a good morning exercise routine.
3. It is a better alternative for coffee
Trust us sex will give your nerves and your brain that kick it needs to start the day and in a way that even coffee can't.
4. Morning sex gives a boost to your immune system
Sex is a mood buster and, it is a body-immunity booster too!
Here's an interesting fact, morning sex keeps you safe against cold and flu. It keeps your hair, skin and nails shining too.
5. Orgasm is the way to begin your day
And who would not wish to kick start their day with an orgasm!
Morning sex is no less than a Christmas morning, a whole package of surprises that you can enjoy and relish throughout the day.
