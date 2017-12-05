5 Reasons For Painful Sex And It's Remedies
Where sex is supposed to be pleasurable, it can cause pain in some cases. Here's why sex is painful for you and how you can remedy the situation.
HIGHLIGHTS
- 30% of women report that they experience painful sex
- Vaginal dryness is linked to low levels of oestrogen
- Birth control pills or contraceptive pills can cause vaginal dryness
Sexual intercourse can be both pleasurable and painful too. Strange how two completely opposite sensations can occur from the same activity! Well, painful sex is no myth, neither a very uncommon condition, 30% of women report that they experience considerable amount of pain during sex. When it hurts, it is not good, just not good and may even make you not want to do it again. If you are experiencing pain during sexual intercourse, it is a signal that something is going severely wrong and needs to be treated.
For this you can consult a doctor to determine the root cause and deal with it accordingly. Listed below are some of the major causes and simplest remedies for painful sex:-
1. Vaginal dryness
It is linked to low levels of oestrogen, which can cause considerable amount of pain during sex. Low lubrication in the vagina makes intercourse unpleasant and very discomforting. Remedy for this is a hormone therapy, consumption of food rich in mono and polyunsaturated fats. Also, you can start consuming all natural and water-based products, which will regulate moisture content in your body.
2. Use of contraceptive pills
Birth control pills or contraceptive pills can cause dryness in the vagina. Sometimes these pills are used for obtaining hormonal balance. The hormonal fluctuation that takes place in this situation can be maintained by using hormone replacement therapy. This will help to bring hormones to a balanced state and also reduces pain during sexual intercourse.
3. Lichen sclerosis
This issue is also very common in women and affects the vuvla, also makes sexual intercourse painful. Remedy for this condition can be suggested by the physician himself as this condition is sensitive enough to cause vulvar cancer.
4. Vaginismus
Sometimes, an involuntary contraction or tightening of pelvic floor muscles takes place, this can be resultant due to a number of causes like a history of sexual abuse, rape or fear. This condition is called vaginismus. Pelvic floor exercises have proved to be an effective remedy for this condition.
5. Cancer
Excessive pain during sexual intercourse can also be caused due to certain types of cancer, endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome. This form of pain does not occur very often, it might be related to your cycles. Also, a change in position may relax the discomfort for you.
Remedies for painful sex can be anything, from lubricating your vaginal area to altering your diet. As simple as they are, one must not feel embarrassed or strange to discuss the issue or employ the remedies for relief.
