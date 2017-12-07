Here's Why Winter Is The Best Time For Sex
Don't throw you lingerie in the trunks, winter is a better season for sex!
This winter, engage in passionate love-making!
- Winter has proven to be the healthiest season for sex
- Orgasms help to boost up the immune system
- Winter sex can make women more fertile
So ever wondered why there are longer nights in winter season? Well, turns out it is because the throes of frost nights could be the real throes of passion as well!
Winter has proven to be the healthiest season for sex. With the passing of summer's skimpy outfits & sweaty bodies, winters come with bundle of woolens & flannels on. But undressing would do more justice to you in bed during winters. So, if you are thinking to store your lingerie in a trunk & wait for the spring to come, DON'T!
Make this holiday season a season of pleasure; from sipping hot chocolate in your partner's arms to cuddling up in bed, make the most of this winter break by enjoying the amazing winter sex!
1. Because the body needs warmth!
Summer may have granted you with sweaty experiences on bed, remember the time you end up telling your partner to remove his/her arm over you because it was just so humid. But in winter, you happily welcome your partner to cuddle up in bed with you. Needless to explain how amazing and adorable those post-sex cuddles are!
2. No more cold or flu
Cold and flu during winter is nothing new to any of us. But here's some good news (and probably an excuse to get under the sheets more often), orgasms help to boost up the immune system.
3. Say goodbye to winter blues
SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) is very common in the short days and dark evenings of winter. Due to the lesser number of hours with sunlight, our body is deprived of Vitamin D , which in turn make us sluggish & lazy. And the remedy for this, sex!
Sex is the best remedy as it releases happy hormones like oxytocin and endorphins which enhance bonding and release you stress.
4. Because there is so much time for making love!
Thanks to the cold weather and positive holiday spirit, there is ample time for not just one, but multiple rounds. So even if you are single, buckle up, you may just find someone under your mistletoe.
6. Sex in winter makes women more fertile and eases menstrual cramps too
Winter sex can make women more fertile. A 2000 study shows that some women masturbate just to reduce the amount of discomfort caused during periods.
7. Winter is when his sperms ejaculate better
If you are trying to conceive, this season is the best time!
The ejaculation per sperm in winter is much higher than in summers. Love winter even more now!
