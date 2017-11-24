5 Things You Must Never Do After Sex
A big 'no no' to all these things right after sex.
Here's a list of things that you should NEVER avoid after sex.
No matter how long you have been having sex, there are certain mistakes you might be making. People do focus on the dos and don'ts of sex but do not focus on the pre and post sex dos and don'ts.
After a deep and passionate under-the-sheets experience with your partner, you may not realize the important of some minute things which can end in serious health issues. Yes, we are talking about the infections that can hit you right after sex. Ouch!
1. Not peeing after sex
Ladies, do not avoid peeing after sex. Yes you must feel lazy after sex, you may not feel like getting out of bed and moving away from your partner for a while. But it is important for you. Urinating will help flush out all the unnecessary bacteria and germs which may have entered in your body after intercourse. It is essential for keeping UTIs away.
2. Using wet wipes to clean the vagina
Big 'no no' to this one!
Yes keeping the vagina clean after sex is important, but not this way. The vagina is extremely delicate and sensitive and the chemical components of wet wipes can lead to excessive itching and irritation down there.
3. Using soap to clean the vagina
This is another cleaning technique you need to avoid. The vagina is lubricated with natural moisture and washing it with soap will rob it of that moisture. So avoid that.
4. Sleep with your lingerie on
Just after the best sex of your life, you may feel just feel like sleeping right away. But here's something you should not. Just after having sex, you must sleep naked. This is because you are all sweaty after sex and your semi-wet body can react with the fabric leading to infections. Or, if not naked, you may sleep with your pyjamas on but don't forget to take off your lingerie.
5. A hot bath tub shower
An after sex shower is good, however, jumping into a warm bath tub right after sex is not. As a response to sexual stimulation, the vagina opens a little more. But when you take a warm bath tub shower just after that, you become more vulnerable to infections.