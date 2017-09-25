Top 3 Reasons For Sexual Abstinence
Abstinence from sex is a relative term. This means it is perceived by people in various ways. Take a look at the top 5 reasons for sexual abstinence.
Know the reasons for sexual abstinence
HIGHLIGHTS
- Usually, sex is avoided to prevent pregnancy or STDs
- Sexual abstinence is perceived differently by different people
- Some people believe that having a sexual relationship is a distraction
Where sex is an act of pleasure, there are a lot of people who abstain themselves from engaging in the same. A lot of youngsters choose to abstain from sex for a number of reasons. Typically, it is avoided to prevent pregnancy or STDs (Sexually Transmitted Diseases). But there are a lot of other reasons why people abstain from sex. And yes, there is nothing strange or wrong about it. At some point of time in your life, it is good for both physical and mental well being.
Abstinence from sex is a relative term. This means it is perceived by people in various ways. Some people may believe that abstinence from sex is when you avoid vaginal intercourse and engage in other sexual activities. Whereas other may believe abstinence to be avoiding oral or anal stimulation and some may abstain even from kissing. For this, there are a whole lot of reasons why a person abstain him or herself from sex, other than just fear of pregnancy or STDs. Take a look at the top 5 reasons for sexual abstinence:
1. Religious beliefs and a moral stand
Some people believe that engaging in sex is a sinful act. Well, it is not. It is the biggest reason for our existence and yet is considered impure and immoral when done before marriage. A lot of people abstain from sex before marriage because they feel that it is violating their limits and harming their morals. Abstaining from sex in a particular age is sensible, but defining it on the basis of a relationship status like marriage does not have much relevance.
2. What it may do to your relationship
Having sex too soon in a relationship may speed up expectations and even lead to disappointments. Some people abstain from sex due to the fear of what it may do to their relationship. There is fear of stunting the relationship you share with your partner. Even if you do not intent to, having sex too early may halt your emotional, intellectual and spiritual growth with your partner. Though it does not necessarily happen with everyone, it is better to be safe than be sorry.
3. Avoiding distractions
A lot of people believe that having a sexual relationship is a distraction. It does not allow you to focus on your work and education which eventually may end in failure in the long run. This is why a whole lot of people prefer to keep themselves away from relationships and avoid looking for their significant other at a young age. On the other hand, some believe that having a sexual relationship acts as a stress buster for them.