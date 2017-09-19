ASK OUR EXPERTS

8 Foods That Will Boost Your Sexual Stamina

8 Foods That Will Boost Your Sexual Stamina

Staying longer in bed helps you satisfy yourself and your partner in a better way, and therefore, helps enhance your relationship with your partner both under the sheets and in life in general. These foods will help enhance your sexual stamina.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 19, 2017 10:05 IST
2-Min Read
Sexual endurance is vital for a great sex life. These foods will enhance your sexual stamina.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Wrong diet, lack of exercise and bad lifestyle may affect sexual stamina.
  2. Watermelons, ginger, chilipepper may help enhance sexual endurance.
  3. Consumption of dark chocolate and apples also helps.
For a happy married life, a good sexual relationship is a must. And, for a satisfying sex life, sexual endurance plays an important role. Staying longer in bed helps you satisfy yourself and your partner in a better way, and therefore, helps enhance your relationship with your partner both under the sheets and in life in general. Unhealthy diet, lack of physical exercise, and sedentary lifestyle may adversely impact your sexual stamina. But did you know that some foods, in particular, are capable of improving your sexual stamina? Yes, such foods do exist. Following is a list of 8 foods that can boost your endurance during those intimate moments:

1. Watermelon

The water-rich fruit is one of best sources of L-citrulline, an amino acid that helps harden your erections. The L-citrulline further converts into L-arginine when it's in your body, which facilitates the production of nitric oxide, that helps raise the flow of your blood to the penis, therefore, giving you hard-rock erections.

 

watermelon

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Bananas

Bananas are rich in simple carbs, that give you the energy and potassium required to keep you going for longer periods when under those sheets.

 

bananas

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Nuts

Nuts as such Pistachios, peanuts and walnuts are all rich in L-arginine. Apart from that, they also contain magnesium, which is known to raise-up your energy levels and endurance. Plus, nuts are also high in healthy fats, which help reduce the cholesterol levels in your body, therefore improving blood circulation to all the necessary parts, well, you know what we mean.

food

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Fish

Seafood is rich in Vitamin B-12, that helps improve your mental function and gives you energy, by keeping your nerves, brain and red blood cells healthy.

 

food

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Dark Chocolate

Stress and anxiety are a major cause for erectile problems. Being a stress-countering food, dark chocolate helps you reduce stress and anxiety, therefore helping you have a healthy penis. And, a healthy penis is all a man needs for great sex.

 

food

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Chilipeppers

Spice up your sex life with some spicy foods? Well, not really a bad idea, says science. Spicy foods as such chilipeppers help improve your metabolism, blood-flow, and also boost your mood, therefore getting you on the right path to sexual satisfaction.

7. Apples

Apples contain high levels of quercetin, an anti-oxidant flavonoid that is known to play a great role in boosting your endurance both in bed and in general.

 

food

Photo Credit: iStock

8. Ginger

Ginger is yet another important food that helps you take your sexual endurance to higher levels, by simply improving your blood flow and also by bettering your artery health.

Also Read: These Mental Blocks May Ruin Your Sex Life



