8 Foods That Will Boost Your Sexual Stamina
Staying longer in bed helps you satisfy yourself and your partner in a better way, and therefore, helps enhance your relationship with your partner both under the sheets and in life in general. These foods will help enhance your sexual stamina.
Sexual endurance is vital for a great sex life. These foods will enhance your sexual stamina.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Wrong diet, lack of exercise and bad lifestyle may affect sexual stamina.
- Watermelons, ginger, chilipepper may help enhance sexual endurance.
- Consumption of dark chocolate and apples also helps.
1. Watermelon
The water-rich fruit is one of best sources of L-citrulline, an amino acid that helps harden your erections. The L-citrulline further converts into L-arginine when it's in your body, which facilitates the production of nitric oxide, that helps raise the flow of your blood to the penis, therefore, giving you hard-rock erections.
2. Bananas
Bananas are rich in simple carbs, that give you the energy and potassium required to keep you going for longer periods when under those sheets.
3. Nuts
Nuts as such Pistachios, peanuts and walnuts are all rich in L-arginine. Apart from that, they also contain magnesium, which is known to raise-up your energy levels and endurance. Plus, nuts are also high in healthy fats, which help reduce the cholesterol levels in your body, therefore improving blood circulation to all the necessary parts, well, you know what we mean.
4. Fish
Seafood is rich in Vitamin B-12, that helps improve your mental function and gives you energy, by keeping your nerves, brain and red blood cells healthy.
5. Dark Chocolate
Stress and anxiety are a major cause for erectile problems. Being a stress-countering food, dark chocolate helps you reduce stress and anxiety, therefore helping you have a healthy penis. And, a healthy penis is all a man needs for great sex.
6. Chilipeppers
Spice up your sex life with some spicy foods? Well, not really a bad idea, says science. Spicy foods as such chilipeppers help improve your metabolism, blood-flow, and also boost your mood, therefore getting you on the right path to sexual satisfaction.
7. Apples
Apples contain high levels of quercetin, an anti-oxidant flavonoid that is known to play a great role in boosting your endurance both in bed and in general.
8. Ginger
Ginger is yet another important food that helps you take your sexual endurance to higher levels, by simply improving your blood flow and also by bettering your artery health.
