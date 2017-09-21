ASK OUR EXPERTS

Sexual Health

6 Health Reasons To Have Sex Now!

Sex is a life-saver. It has numerous miraculous health benefits to offer. Here are 6 health reasons to hit the bed now.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 21, 2017 09:10 IST
6 Health Reasons To Have Sex Now!

From boosting your mood to improving skin, here are 6 great health reasons to have sex.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Sex improves your blood flow, and helps prevent heart disease.
  2. Sex enhances your mood, and fights off stress and depression.
  3. Better sleep and beautifully glowing skin are other health benefits.
Of-course sex feels great, but is that all there is to it? Not really, says medical science. Courtesy medical research and studies, it has been found out and established that there are numerous miraculous health benefits that sex has to offer. Sex is a life-saver, and no, we are not exaggerating. Curious? We know you are. Here, we enlist six great health benefits of sex.
 
sex

Photo Credit: iStock

1. Reduces Stress

When you have sex, your body releases "feel-good" hormones. Sex also makes you feel happier and more content. This is how sex eases your stress-levels and kicks off chances of depression and other serious mental disorders. Moreover, it is also helpful in boosting you self-esteem.

2. No more risk of Heart Attacks

Just like other healthy physical exercises, sex, as it is itself counted as a good exercise, helps keep your heart healthier and younger. Therefore, it reduces your chances of suffering from life-threatening heart diseases. According to a study conducted at the Queen's University in Belfast, people who have sex three times a week are at fifty percent less risk of having a heart attack or stroke as compared to those who don't have sex often enough.

3. Prevents Cancer

Many a research has shown that men who get intimate more frequently reduce their odds of developing prostate cancer. This qualifies as yet another amazing reason to get busy in the bed tonight.

4. Improved Sleep

It has been found that couples who have sex at night experience better and more satisfying sleep at night, and not just that, they wake up feeling refreshed and more positive.

5. Boosts Mood

Hormonal and chemical releases in your body during sex are helpful in taking your mood to the next level. Had a bad day at work? Now you know what you need to be doing.

6. Golden Glowing Skin

Given that sex enhances your mood, improves your blood flow, and helps in the reduction of stress-levels, it is no wonder that it gives you beautifully glowing skin, and makes you look younger and more attractive.



