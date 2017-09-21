6 Health Reasons To Have Sex Now!
Sex is a life-saver. It has numerous miraculous health benefits to offer. Here are 6 health reasons to hit the bed now.
1. Reduces Stress
When you have sex, your body releases "feel-good" hormones. Sex also makes you feel happier and more content. This is how sex eases your stress-levels and kicks off chances of depression and other serious mental disorders. Moreover, it is also helpful in boosting you self-esteem.
2. No more risk of Heart Attacks
Just like other healthy physical exercises, sex, as it is itself counted as a good exercise, helps keep your heart healthier and younger. Therefore, it reduces your chances of suffering from life-threatening heart diseases. According to a study conducted at the Queen's University in Belfast, people who have sex three times a week are at fifty percent less risk of having a heart attack or stroke as compared to those who don't have sex often enough.
3. Prevents Cancer
Many a research has shown that men who get intimate more frequently reduce their odds of developing prostate cancer. This qualifies as yet another amazing reason to get busy in the bed tonight.
4. Improved Sleep
It has been found that couples who have sex at night experience better and more satisfying sleep at night, and not just that, they wake up feeling refreshed and more positive.
5. Boosts Mood
Hormonal and chemical releases in your body during sex are helpful in taking your mood to the next level. Had a bad day at work? Now you know what you need to be doing.
6. Golden Glowing Skin
Given that sex enhances your mood, improves your blood flow, and helps in the reduction of stress-levels, it is no wonder that it gives you beautifully glowing skin, and makes you look younger and more attractive.