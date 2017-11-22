5 Reasons Why Your Wife Is Not Having Sex With You
These reasons are to blame for a low sex drive in your wife.
Know why your wife is not having sex with you
Is your wife disinterested in going under the sheets with you?
This is one of the biggest fears that prevail in married men. But your sex life after marriage can be no less than a roller coaster ride. Where it can be at its peak at certain times, there can also be phases of a sudden downfall. There can be phases where your better half may lose interest in having sex with you. Now don't jump to conclusions that she may have lost interest in you altogether. There are a number of other reasons to blame for this phase.
We have listed the top 5 reasons why your wife is not interested in having sex with you.
1. She is not satisfied with the relationship
For a number of women, sex is about the kind of relationship they share with you. If she is not satisfied with the kind of bond you share, sex is going to be the last thing in her mind. Talk to her, discuss what is bothering her and try to figure out solutions for the same.
2. Sex is painful for her
She may not say, but painful sex could be the reason. This is when you need to be with her and tell her you are still attracted towards her. Comfort her, look for better ways which do not cause her much pain and lubricants which can lower discomfort for her. Also, you may need to slow your pace. Men experience arousal faster than women. Hurrying or rushing into it might be painful for her.
3. Lack of intimacy
Sometimes sex is not all about, well, just sex. A nice and gentle kiss when you begin your day or after you return from work can help in keeping intimacy in place. Lack of intimacy for too long can make her disinterested in sex later. Sometimes you need to sit with her, hold her hand or hug her so she doesn't feel that when you touch her, it is only for sex.
4. She is tired
Well this is a possibility!
She can be tired due to office, household chores or any other reason. Sometimes exhaustion is too much to think of sex (it does take up energy). This is when you need to come in and make her feel relaxed. You may even think of giving each other some alone time, distance can bring back that spark.
5. Sex is becoming a routine
Having sex too often can make her lose interest in it altogether. She might be trying to take a break. Making sex a routine can take it from 'wow' to 'well'. Don't let that happen. Also, try to not make it predictable. Doing the same thing the same way over and over again without innovation can make her bored.