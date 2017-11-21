Painful Sex? You're Not Alone - Tips And Remedies
Research reveals that around 30% women experience pain during sexual intercourse. Here's are some of the reasons for painful sex and remedies to cure them.
Many women experience pain during sex after menopause.
If there is pain more than pleasure during your sexual intercourse, then you're not at all alone. According to National Survey of Sexual Health and Behaviour, 30% of women reported pain during their last sexual encounter. One of the very common reasons for this is lack of lubrication or stimulation because of vaginal dryness. Among some women, anti-allergic medications or low-dose birth control pills can lead to hormonal changes which might further lead to a dry vagina, despite enough foreplay.
Here are some reasons for pain during sexual intercourse and remedies that could help you in having pain-free and pleasurable sex:
Vaginal dryness
Vaginal dryness is caused due to insufficient levels of estrogen in the body. This can be treated by taking adequate amounts of mono-saturated and polyunsaturated fats in your diet and staying hydrated at all times. Hydration helps in sustaining moisture in body's mucous membranes. Using water-based lubricants might also be helpful.
Use of birth control pills
Use of birth controls pills has also been linked to women facing pain during intercourse. You can switch to hormone replacement therapy which will help in regaining hormonal imbalance, thus reducing pain during sex.
Vulvodynia
Vulvodynia is a pain syndrome of the vulva that makes the entrance of the vagina extremely sensitive. This can be treated by using oral and vaginal probiotics which can help in reducing any infections around the vaginal walls.
Genital fit
For some couples, sexual intercourse is painful because of the difference in the size of their genitals. Lubricants can be helpful in some cases. But in cases where the penis is causing extra stretch in the vagina or is hitting the cervix, trying a different sex position might be helpful. Women-on-top can be more helpful since it gives woman the control over speed and thrust.
Endometriosis
This is a condition which where the tissue that lines the uterus starts growing in other areas. Very few women are affected by this. The pain because of endometriosis can be extremely unbearable. This condition also causes pain during menstrual cycles. Endometriosis can be treated through a laparoscopic surgery.
Menopause
Sex can be a completely different experience for women after menopause. Some parts of vulva and vagina become too sensitive after menopause which causes pain during sexual intercourse. This can be dealt with by communicating effectively with your partner and by consulting your gynaecologist.
