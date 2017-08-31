Boost Your Sex Life With These Lubricants
Vaginal dryness has become a common condition now and hampers your sex life to a great extent. These lubricants can be the key to a happier sex life.
Get rid of vaginal dryness with these remedies
HIGHLIGHTS
- Initially vaginal dryness appeared in women around or after menopause
- Lubricants for painless sex will ease the irritation and discomfort
- Primrose oil is very effective means to improve lubrication in vagina
Vaginal dryness is a common condition in women now. Initially this issue used to appear in women around or after menopause but for some time now, dryness appears in younger aged women too. This in turn can make sexual experience painful or least, uncomfortable. Minor dryness can cause major discomfort, starting from irritation and going as high as killing your desire to make love. Hormonal fluctuations, anxiety, stress or excessive use of birth control pills can be the causes for dryness.
Thankfully, there are lubricants for painless sex which will ease the irritation and discomfort for you. The number of lubricants available for helping with vaginal dryness are as many as there are reasons for this problem. Ranging from female enhancement creams to KY jelly, here is a list of lubricants for painless sex:
1. Herbs, Black Cohosh
This herb reduces the symptoms of menopause and dryness in vaginal area. 40mg to 60mg dosage is ideal for removing dryness. Also, black cohosh tincture can also be consumed, 2ml to 4ml three times a day should be taken daily with water or tea to see results.
2. Water
The most basic form of keeping oneself hydrated! Not just for vaginal dryness, water is important for overall health, especially, for women who consume alcohol or coffee regularly. Water helps in washing out all those toxins from the body and help in maintaining female lubrication. Besides, coffee and alcohol intake should also be reduced in this case.
Skin friendly oil as it is, Vitamin E is good for increasing lubrication and preventing dryness. For this, you can apply it topically on the affected area or even consume food rich in Vitamin E. Almonds, avocados, spinach, sunflower seeds are all rich foods and their regular consumption can help in reducing dryness. Also, vitamin E capsules can be consumed.
Healthy as it is, omega 3 fatty acids are packed with benefits. It can be taken in pill form or in the form of food, krill oil, fish, spinach, walnuts, all of which will help provide lubrication to vaginal area.
5. Primrose oil
Primrose oil is also a very effective means to improve lubrication in vaginal area. Take a capsule with flax seeds for greater lubrication or puncture a capsule and keep it in your vaginal cavity overnight. By morning, it will be all soft and smooth good enough for painless sex.
It is an incorrect assumption that women who need lubrication in the vaginal area have something wrong with them. Dryness is common can be dealt with, and the best way to do this is using natural oils and vitamins for the purpose instead of seeking help from weird, chemical loaded products.