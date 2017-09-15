Beat Early Morning Drowsiness With These Foods
Wake up better with these foods
HIGHLIGHTS
- Early morning coffee keeps you energized for a short span of time
- An apple a day would also keep drowsiness away
- Natural caffeine in chocolates help in keeping you awake for longer
Another day when you can't stop yawning even after taking a long 8-hour sleep, who wouldn't have been there! And what follows is the thought of hitting Starbucks on the way to work which has become a ritual. Well turns out that this is not a very healthy practice. Early morning coffee would just keep you energized for a short span of time and that's it. A couple of hours later your battery would come to 20% again and you start to yawn. Now the question is how to beat this early morning drowsiness the healthy way?
Firstly, rule out the coffee and tea completely. Now let's take a look at the best foods which help in beating early morning drowsiness in a healthy way.
1. Apple
"An apple a day keeps the doctors away".
Sure it does, but an apple a day would also keep drowsiness away. And it's convenient too. You need not sit down and peal it and then have it. Just wash the fruit properly and munch on it on your way to work or college.
2. Eggs
Eggs are powerhouse of protein!
It is known as the best way to become muscular and strong but there's more to eggs than just protein. This complete package of nutrition helps in keeping you full for long and also keeps you wide awake. So there is no scope for sluggishness at work or college.
3. Chocolate
Chocolates when you wake up, women would love it!
This member of the cocoa bean family can help you wipe off that sleep just as well as coffee. Natural caffeine in cocoa would do it for you. The effect would not stay for long if you just have it in bed. So move around when you relish your early morning chocolate. Also, combining it with milk to make a hot chocolate drink would also work well in waking you up.
4. Oat meal
Carbs would do well in the morning only if taken in limited quantities. Too much carbs right in the morning would leave you sluggish and drowsy. So if you wish to kill early morning drowsiness the healthy way, have a small cup of oatmeal for breakfast.
5. Honey
Start your day with the sweetness of honey. Purer than white sugar and sweeter than brown sugar, it goes well with toast or a fruit. Natural sugar in honey needs energy to break down, so you would have to get up and work for them to digest.
Yes killing the early morning drowsiness is tough, but who needs coffee when these foods could work better in waking you up.