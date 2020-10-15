Pregnancy Foods: 3 Superfoods That Pregnant Women Must Eat Daily
Pregnancy foods: Almonds, dried apricots and fennel seeds that pregnant women should eat daily. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains why.
Women should eat a nourishing, well-balanced diet during pregnancy
HIGHLIGHTS
- Women should drink sufficient water during pregnancy
- They should strictly not drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes
- Legumes, nuts and seeds are healthy pregnancy foods
During pregnancy, eating a healthy and balanced diet is of paramount importance. It is an effective way to deal with the body's additional demands of providing the baby with essential nutrients. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to talk about three essential ingredients that must be a part of a woman's diet during pregnancy.
Foods that pregnant women should eat on a daily basis
1. Fennel seeds
According to Agarwal, fennel seeds can improve digestion. Indigestion symptoms like heart burn and acidity are quite common during pregnancy. Including fennels seeds in diet can help in reducing these symptoms significantly.
Also read: Make This Powder With Turmeric, Dry Ginger, Fennel And Other Kitchen Ingredients To Naturally Boost Your Immunity
2. Dried apricots
This dried fruit is a rich source of iron. It can help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and is also good for lactating mothers. In the video post, Agarwal mentions how cravings tend to shoot up during pregnancy. Dried apricots can help in satisfying those cravings. Furthermore, iron intake needs to increase during pregnancy, and dried apricots help in fulfilling that need as well.
3. Almonds
Almonds are one of the healthiest nuts in existence. They are a rich source of Vitamin E, can enhance metabolism and also help in brain growth of the baby. Vitamin E can help in improving congnitive function, informs Agarwal.
Also read: Is It Healthy To Eat Almonds Daily? Nutritionists Explain
Other foods that are good for pregnancy
During pregnancy, women should be eating foods rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, healthy fats, complex carbs, fibre and lots of fluids. Here are some foods that women must eat during pregnancy:
- Milk, curd, yogurt, cottage cheese and other dairy products
- Lentils and legumes
- Sweet potatoes
- Salmon
- Eggs
- Dark leafy green vegetables
- Berries
- Whole grains
- Avocadoes
- Dried fruit
Apart from these foods, it is important pregnant women drink sufficient water in order to prevent constipation and urinary tract infections. Alcohol and smoking are a big no-no!
Also read: Make Your Diet Diverse, Avoid Drinking Alcohol And Other Nutrition Tips To Stay Healthy At Home
(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.