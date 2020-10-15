ASK OUR EXPERTS

Pregnancy Foods: 3 Superfoods That Pregnant Women Must Eat Daily

Pregnancy Foods: 3 Superfoods That Pregnant Women Must Eat Daily

Pregnancy foods: Almonds, dried apricots and fennel seeds that pregnant women should eat daily. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explains why.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Oct 15, 2020 05:58 IST
2-Min Read
Women should eat a nourishing, well-balanced diet during pregnancy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Women should drink sufficient water during pregnancy
  2. They should strictly not drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes
  3. Legumes, nuts and seeds are healthy pregnancy foods

During pregnancy, eating a healthy and balanced diet is of paramount importance. It is an effective way to deal with the body's additional demands of providing the baby with essential nutrients. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently took to Instagram to talk about three essential ingredients that must be a part of a woman's diet during pregnancy.

Foods that pregnant women should eat on a daily basis


1. Fennel seeds

According to Agarwal, fennel seeds can improve digestion. Indigestion symptoms like heart burn and acidity are quite common during pregnancy. Including fennels seeds in diet can help in reducing these symptoms significantly.

2. Dried apricots

This dried fruit is a rich source of iron. It can help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and is also good for lactating mothers. In the video post, Agarwal mentions how cravings tend to shoot up during pregnancy. Dried apricots can help in satisfying those cravings. Furthermore, iron intake needs to increase during pregnancy, and dried apricots help in fulfilling that need as well.

3. Almonds

Almonds are one of the healthiest nuts in existence. They are a rich source of Vitamin E, can enhance metabolism and also help in brain growth of the baby. Vitamin E can help in improving congnitive function, informs Agarwal.

vq8cbsp

Pregnant women should eat almonds daily
Photo Credit: iStock

Other foods that are good for pregnancy

During pregnancy, women should be eating foods rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, healthy fats, complex carbs, fibre and lots of fluids. Here are some foods that women must eat during pregnancy:

  • Milk, curd, yogurt, cottage cheese and other dairy products
  • Lentils and legumes
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Salmon
  • Eggs
  • Dark leafy green vegetables
  • Berries
  • Whole grains
  • Avocadoes
  • Dried fruit

Apart from these foods, it is important pregnant women drink sufficient water in order to prevent constipation and urinary tract infections. Alcohol and smoking are a big no-no!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

