Is It Healthy To Eat Almonds Daily? Nutritionists Explain
Almonds benefits: Almonds are a healthy source of plant-based protein. They are rich in fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamin E and numerous other nutrients that benefit you in more ways than you can imagine!
Almonds can help in regulating cholesterol and can aid weight loss
- You can start your day with a handful of almonds
- Almonds can be included in weight loss diet
- Almonds can help in regulating blood sugar levels
Almonds health benefits: Almonds are considered to be one of the healthiest nuts in existence. All of us have heard it from our parents and grandparents that we should eat almonds daily, and this has only worked to our absolute benefit. In winter, almonds provide you with the protein, fibre and energy you need to be on the go in winter. Almonds are also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, that are good for brain health. And not just almonds, but also walnuts, pistachios, cashews and Brazil nuts are all healthy variety of nuts that you can bank on for good health.
Almonds benefits: What experts have to say
These crunchy nuts are a great source of vegetarian protein-one of the many reasons for their massive popularity. They are weight loss-friendly and can make for a great option for healthy snacking. Speaking about weight loss benefits of almonds, nutritionist and wellness consultant Sheela Krishnaswamy says, "Fresh fruits and nuts like almonds can help in weight management. Also, I recently came across a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition on almonds. Participants who consumed 43 grams of dry, roasted, lightly salted almonds every day, experienced reduced hunger. What's more, this also improved dietary vitamin E and monounsaturated ("good") fat intake without increasing body weight."
So, you can snack on almonds, you can sprinkle them on your smoothie bowls and salads, you can have them on the side of your dishes, and you can soak them overnight in water and have them before or with your with your breakfast.
Agrees nutritionist Ritika Samaddar who says that almonds are of the easiest foods you can include in your diet. "We can eat a handful of almonds before we start our day, enjoy some as an evening tea-time snack, or even add them to our food preparation. In addition, as per recent research, the inclusion of 45 grams of almonds in everyday diet can help in the reduction of LDL (bad cholesterol) and alleviate conditions like dyslipidaemia," she says.
People with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and cholesterol issues can all include almonds in their diet. The nuts are beneficial for one and all and can aid weight loss as well.
Word of caution
It is true that almonds are healthy and packed with nutrition, but they are high in calories as well. Thus, you need to practice portion control as excessive consumption can increase your calorie intake and negate the many health benefits of almonds.
