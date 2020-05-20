Make Your Diet Diverse, Avoid Drinking Alcohol And Other Nutrition Tips To Stay Healthy At Home
In times of COVID-19, importance of good nutrition cannot be stressed enough. Consuming a healthy and nutritious diet can improve your immunity and your ability to fight infections. You need to ensure that your diet includes a healthy mix of fruits and vegetables. You need to ensure that you wash them properly before cooking. Before handling them, you need to wash your hands with soap and water, and then wash fruits and vegetables, especially if you are eating them raw.
In one of its recent posts on Instagram, the World Health Organization shares a few nutrition tips that can help in maintaining your health at home.
Nutrition tips by WHO to stay fit and healthy at home
1. Eat a variety of food and include plenty of fruits and vegetables
Including diversity in your diet is important to provide you with all essential vitamins, minerals, fats, carbs, protein, fibre and antioxidants. An effective to make your diet diverse is by including a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Prepare traditional subzis or eat them in the form of salads every day.
2. Eat moderate amounts of fats and oils, avoid trans fats
Do not give up on fats entirely in the name of weight loss. Fats are an important part of complete nutrition. Not only are fats important weight loss, they are also important for efficient cognitive function and for assimilation of Vitamins A, D, E and K (fat-soluble vitamins). Eat moderate amount of fats from food sources like ghee (clarified butter), avocado, fatty fish, nuts, seeds, eggs and dairy products.
3. Cut back on salt
Cutting back on salt intake needs to be done just the way you cut back on white sugar. Add lesser salt to food and ensure that you consume no more than 5 gms (1 tsp) of salt in a day. It may seem like a task for the initial few days but you will eventually develop a taste for it. Eating less salt is especially recommended for people with high blood pressure and heart disease.
4. Cut back on consumption of sugar
Sugar and sugary foods give you empty calories. This means that these foods provide you with no nutrition and only add up to your daily calorie intake. Limit intake of sweets and sugary drinks to a bare minimum. They can increase risk of weight gain, diabetes and obesity to name a few.
5. Stay hydrated
Dehydration can harm you in more ways than you can imagine. From dry skin to rapid heartbeat, breathing, sleepiness, lack of energy, confusion and irritability, the side effects of dehydration are many. Make sure you drink eight to 10 glasses of water every day. Hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, milk, bananas, strawberry, spinach, lettuce and radish must also be a part of your diet.
6. Limit alcohol intake
No amount of alcohol is beneficial for your health. Binge drinking increases risk of several diseases. WHO recommends avoiding drinking alcohol or keeping its intake minimal.
Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!
