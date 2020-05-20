ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Make Your Diet Diverse, Avoid Drinking Alcohol And Other Nutrition Tips To Stay Healthy At Home

Make Your Diet Diverse, Avoid Drinking Alcohol And Other Nutrition Tips To Stay Healthy At Home

Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables and stay hydrated. Read here to know more about what WHO suggests to stay fit and healthy at home.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 20, 2020 05:55 IST
3-Min Read
Make Your Diet Diverse, Avoid Drinking Alcohol And Other Nutrition Tips To Stay Healthy At Home

COVID-19 nutrition: Eat moderate amount of fats and avoid trans fats

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Make sure that your diet is diverse
  2. Keep yourself well-hydrated
  3. Avoid drinking alcohol

In times of COVID-19, importance of good nutrition cannot be stressed enough. Consuming a healthy and nutritious diet can improve your immunity and your ability to fight infections. You need to ensure that your diet includes a healthy mix of fruits and vegetables. You need to ensure that you wash them properly before cooking. Before handling them, you need to wash your hands with soap and water, and then wash fruits and vegetables, especially if you are eating them raw.

In one of its recent posts on Instagram, the World Health Organization shares a few nutrition tips that can help in maintaining your health at home.


RELATED STORIES
related

Coronavirus Prevention: 6 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Wearing A Face Mask

Coronavirus prevention: Wearing face masks has been considered to be an effective tip for prevention of COVID-19. However, it is also important to wear the right mask in the right way. Read here to know important protocols you must follow.

related

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Coronavirus outbreak: He asked for massive stimulus to minimize the social and economic impact of the pandemic, and for support for developing countries in increasing their response capacity.

Nutrition tips by WHO to stay fit and healthy at home

1. Eat a variety of food and include plenty of fruits and vegetables

Including diversity in your diet is important to provide you with all essential vitamins, minerals, fats, carbs, protein, fibre and antioxidants. An effective to make your diet diverse is by including a variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet. Prepare traditional subzis or eat them in the form of salads every day.

Also read: Amla, Ginger And 3 Other Superfoods That Will Give Just The Right Kind Of Boost To Your Immunity

2. Eat moderate amounts of fats and oils, avoid trans fats

Do not give up on fats entirely in the name of weight loss. Fats are an important part of complete nutrition. Not only are fats important weight loss, they are also important for efficient cognitive function and for assimilation of Vitamins A, D, E and K (fat-soluble vitamins). Eat moderate amount of fats from food sources like ghee (clarified butter), avocado, fatty fish, nuts, seeds, eggs and dairy products.

3. Cut back on salt

Cutting back on salt intake needs to be done just the way you cut back on white sugar. Add lesser salt to food and ensure that you consume no more than 5 gms (1 tsp) of salt in a day. It may seem like a task for the initial few days but you will eventually develop a taste for it. Eating less salt is especially recommended for people with high blood pressure and heart disease.

Also read: High Salt Intake And Cardiovascular Disease: Know The Link And Some Salt Substitutes

4. Cut back on consumption of sugar

Sugar and sugary foods give you empty calories. This means that these foods provide you with no nutrition and only add up to your daily calorie intake. Limit intake of sweets and sugary drinks to a bare minimum. They can increase risk of weight gain, diabetes and obesity to name a few.

5. Stay hydrated

Dehydration can harm you in more ways than you can imagine. From dry skin to rapid heartbeat, breathing, sleepiness, lack of energy, confusion and irritability, the side effects of dehydration are many. Make sure you drink eight to 10 glasses of water every day. Hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumber, milk, bananas, strawberry, spinach, lettuce and radish must also be a part of your diet.

laio4jeo

Drinking sufficient water is important to keep yourself hydrated and healthy
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: 11 Quick Tips To Beat The Heat And Stay Hydrated During Summer

6. Limit alcohol intake

No amount of alcohol is beneficial for your health. Binge drinking increases risk of several diseases. WHO recommends avoiding drinking alcohol or keeping its intake minimal.

Stay indoors and stay safe everyone!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Insomnia: A Sleep Disorder You Must Not Ignore
Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Understanding Migraine: Know Everything Here
Effective Ways To Strengthen Your Immune System
Home Remedies For Common Cold And Cough
Ways To Fight Depression
Arthritis Pain: Know The Basics
Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss Plan
These Lifestyle Changes Can Reduce The Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes
Exercises To Relieve Back Pain

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Zydus
 Sponsored

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

These Remedies Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain Naturally
These Remedies Can Help Relieve Arthritis Pain Naturally

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com