9 Summer Drinks To Help Keep Your Gut Healthy
Below we share summer drinks you can add to your summer diet for better gut health.
Incorporating these drinks into your summer routine will help support a healthy gut microbiome
Gut typically refers to the gastrointestinal tract, which is the system of organs responsible for digesting food, absorbing nutrients, and eliminating waste from the body. Maintaining a healthy gut is important for us as it helps in digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, and even mental health. Diet changes can help improve gut function.
Maintaining a healthy gut is important for overall health, as it plays a crucial role in digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, and even mental health. A balanced diet rich in fibre, probiotics, and prebiotics can help promote a healthy gut microbiome, which refers to the community of microorganisms living in the digestive tract. Keep reading as we share summer drinks you can add to your summer diet for better gut health.
Drinks that can help boost your gut health during summer season:
1. Kombucha
Kombucha is a fermented tea rich in probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health by promoting a balanced microbiome. Improves digestion, supports immune function, and may reduce inflammation.
2. Kefir
Like yogurt, kefir is a fermented dairy product packed with probiotics that help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the gut. Supports digestion, enhances nutrient absorption, and may boost immune function.
3. Fruit-infused water
Drinking plenty of water infused with fruits provides hydration and a dose of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support overall health, including gut health. Hydration, provides essential vitamins and antioxidants, supports digestive regularity.
4. Green smoothies
Green smoothies made with leafy greens like spinach or kale are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals that support gut health and digestion. Provides fibre, vitamins, and minerals, supports digestion, boosts energy levels.
5. Coconut water
Coconut water is naturally hydrating and contains electrolytes like potassium, which can help maintain hydration levels and support gut health. Hydration, replenishes electrolytes, supports digestive health.
6. Herbal teas
Herbal teas like peppermint, ginger, or chamomile have soothing properties that can help calm the digestive system and alleviate symptoms like bloating or indigestion. Soothes digestive discomfort, promotes relaxation, supports overall well-being.
7. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera juice has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation in the gut and support digestion. Choose pure aloe vera juice without added sugars or artificial ingredients. Consume a small amount (about 2-4 ounces) daily. It reduces inflammation, soothes digestive irritation, supports gut health.
8. Fermented vegetables
Fermented vegetables like sauerkraut, kimchi, or pickles are rich in probiotics, fibre, and beneficial enzymes that support gut health and digestion. Provides probiotics, supports digestion, enhances nutrient absorption.
9. Apple cider vinegar (ACV) drink
Apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid, which may help support digestion, balance pH levels in the gut, and promote the growth of beneficial bacteria. It supports digestion, may aid in weight management, promotes gut health.
Incorporating these drinks into your summer routine can not only help keep you hydrated but also support a healthy gut microbiome. Remember to enjoy them as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.