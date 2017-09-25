World Alzheimer's Month 2017: Awareness Runs Organised In Chennai, Hyderabad
Special 'run for awareness' campaigns were organised in Chennai and Hyderabad on Sunday so as to raise awareness about the Alzheimer's disease in the cities.
People gathered in large numbers to participate in awareness runs for the Alzheimer's disease
HIGHLIGHTS
- September is World Alzheimer's month, Sep 21 World Alzheimer's Day
- Awareness runs organised in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore
- Hundreds of people came together to spread awareness about Alzheimer's
Hundreds of people came together to take part in the Purple Run, launched at the Olcott School in Besant Nagar, Chennai.
The run was organised by Forum Vijaya Mall in categories of 21K, 10K, 5K and 3K. The funds collected by the organisers will be donated to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences for research on diagnosis, treatment and cure of the Alzheimer's disease.
The Hyderabadis were also in no dearth of energy as they too came out in heavy numbers on the roads of Gaichibowli to participate in a 'Purpe Run' for the spread of awareness about the Alzheimer's diseases. The event comprised of two micro runs (3k and 5k), one mini run (10K) and a half marathon (21k). The event was attended by people from all backgrounds - doctors, IT professionals, school and college students, athletes and homemakers among others, with great enthusiasm.
Similar events were also conducted in Bengaluru and Mangalore.
