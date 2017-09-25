ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  News »  World Alzheimer's Month 2017: Awareness Runs Organised In Chennai, Hyderabad

World Alzheimer's Month 2017: Awareness Runs Organised In Chennai, Hyderabad

Special 'run for awareness' campaigns were organised in Chennai and Hyderabad on Sunday so as to raise awareness about the Alzheimer's disease in the cities.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 25, 2017 12:52 IST
2-Min Read
People gathered in large numbers to participate in awareness runs for the Alzheimer's disease

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. September is World Alzheimer's month, Sep 21 World Alzheimer's Day
  2. Awareness runs organised in Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangalore
  3. Hundreds of people came together to spread awareness about Alzheimer's
September is observed as the World Alzheimer's month every year for raising awareness about the Alzheimer's disease, a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behaviours. Various programmes and functions are conducted worldwide for this purpose, every September, especially on the 21st of the month, as it marks the World Alzheimer's Day.

Also Read: All You Need To Know About The Alzheimer's Disease

In Chennai and Hyderabad, on Sunday, special 'run for awareness' campaigns were organised so as to raise awareness about the dementia in the cities.

Hundreds of people came together to take part in the Purple Run, launched at the Olcott School in Besant Nagar, Chennai.

The run was organised by Forum Vijaya Mall in categories of 21K, 10K, 5K and 3K. The funds collected by the organisers will be donated to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences for research on diagnosis, treatment and cure of the Alzheimer's disease.

The Hyderabadis were also in no dearth of energy as they too came out in heavy numbers on the roads of Gaichibowli to participate in a 'Purpe Run' for the spread of awareness about the Alzheimer's diseases. The event comprised of two micro runs (3k and 5k), one mini run (10K) and a half marathon (21k). The event was attended by people from all backgrounds - doctors, IT professionals, school and college students, athletes and homemakers among others, with great enthusiasm.

Similar events were also conducted in Bengaluru and Mangalore.

READ: Top 7 Unknown Facts About Alzheimer's



