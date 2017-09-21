World Alzheimer's Day 2017: Know The Early Signs Of Dementia
Dementia symptoms include loss of memory, reasoning, judgement, language, behaviour which are all not a part of normal ageing. This World Alzheimer's Day, acquaint yourself with the early signs of dementia.
Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia. This is a condition of the mind when the person tends to develop mild to extreme memory loss. But when talking about dementia specifically, the symptoms include loss of memory, reasoning, judgement, language, behaviour which are all not a part of normal ageing. During the early phases, the patient may experience mild memory loss, and tend to forget things like conversations, events, and the names of people and places, and the bad news is that it just gets worse with time.
This is why the old age tends to be highly affected by this condition. People who are in the later stages of the disease may require aid for normal everyday acts as such eating, dressing, bathing etc.
Yes it is a disease of the elderly but in some cases the symptoms can be sighted at an age as young as 30 years. This is when you need to understand that you are developing early signs of dementia. Because the early signs of dementia go unnoticed most of the time, the chances of developing it at a later stage in life increase.
The odds of it are very low but there still are cases when the early symptoms of this condition can be sighted in patients and need to be cured well in time. This World Alzheimer's Day, acquaint yourself with the early signs of dementia.
1. Difficulty in finding an alternate word may seem like not a very big issue. Anyone can find difficulty in finding a synonymous word. Beware! This is an early sign of dementia.
2. Forgetting names and appointments too often and losing things every now and then is another potential cause.
3. Inability to perform regular tasks like cooking or driving or handling finances.
4. Personality changes, saying one thing at a time and soon switching to another point.
5. Getting mood swings very often with short phases of anger.
6. Inability to judge well
7. Inability to function well and follow the regular household routines.
8. Getting confused too often, experiencing disorientation.
9. Inability to multitask.
10. Loss of interest in keeping hobbies and activities. Emotionally flat attitude, loss of interest in family and friends.
11. Inability to adapt to changes and fear of change
12. Repeating the same thing again and again.
The biggest and most important early sign of dementia is short-term memory loss.
When a person tends to forget things in a short span of time, around 15 to 20 minutes, he or she is at a risk of dementia later in life. World Alzheimer's Day 2017, know these signs of dementia and protect yourself or your loved one from the onset of this condition.