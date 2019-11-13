Teenage Anxiety Leads To Harmful Drinking; Know Some Healthy Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Anxiety is a mixture of feeling in which one may feel stressed, tensed or worried. Anxiety can affect anyone. Teenagers fail to choose healthy ways to deal with anxiety. Here are some natural ways to deal with anxiety.
Anxiety can be treated naturally with simple remedies
HIGHLIGHTS
- Anxiety can make you feel worse at times
- It can affect the day to day functioning of the person
- Ensure proper sleep to reduce anxiety
Anxiety can affect anyone. It is a mixture of feeling in which one may feel stressed, tensed or worried. It can affect the quality of life of the patient therefore it should not be ignored. Anxiety can affect teenagers as well which can make them feel worse at time. But usually teenagers do not approach right methods to treat anxiety. According to studies teenage anxiety can lead to harmful drinking. Researchers at the University of Bristol have found evidence of an association between generalised anxiety disorder at age 18 and harmful drinking three years later.
The study, published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence strengthens the evidence for a relationship between anxiety and later alcohol use as the researchers accounted for other factors such as adolescent smoking and cannabis use, and parental anxiety and alcohol use.
Also read: What Is Anxiety Disorder? Know The Types And Causes
"Helping adolescents to develop positive strategies for coping with anxiety, instead of drinking alcohol, may reduce the risk of future harmful drinking. However, we cannot determine if the relationship is causal, because we used an observational study design," said Maddy Dyer.
Using questionnaire and clinical interview data from more than 2,000 participants, researchers found generalised anxiety disorder at age 18 was linked to frequent drinking, frequent bingeing, hazardous drinking, and harmful drinking at age 18.
Generalised anxiety disorder continued to be associated with harmful drinking at age 21. Drinking to cope was also strongly associated with more harmful drinking, but it did not appear to influence associations between anxiety and alcohol use. Harmful drinking was measured using a special test developed by the World Health Association.
Also read: You Can Now Have Plenty Of Curd To Reduce Anxiety
On average, adolescents with anxiety drank at more harmful levels regardless of whether they tended to drink alcohol for coping reasons or not.
"Our own research has shown that links between mental health problems, such as anxiety disorders, and alcohol are common and complex," said Mark Leyshon, Senior Policy and Research Manager at Alcohol Change UK.
For example, anxiety can be both a result of stopping drinking and a risk factor in beginning to drink too much, as this new study suggests. "We need more research to help us better understand the connections between alcohol and mental health, as well as high-quality, accessible, integrated support for substance misuse and mental health issues," Leyshon added.
Some healthy ways to deal with anxiety
Choosing the right treatment to deal with anxiety is essential for the patient. There are some healthy ways to deal with the condition. Here are some simple hoe remedies which can help in controlling anxiety naturally.
1. Use of essential oils like Lavender oil, Jasmine oil, Rose essential oil, Chamomile oil and lemon oil can give relief from anxiety
2. Reduce caffeine intake
3. Do more physical exercise
4. Try mediation
5. Ensure proper sleep
6. Do not drink and smoke
Also read: Natural Remedies For Anxiety: Here Are Some Essential Oils You Must Try
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
