Poor Dietary Habits, Increased Stress And Harsh Skincare Routines Linked With Acne, Says Study
Skincare routine must also focus on such factors which may contribute to acne. A recent study explained the most significant factors which can negatively affect skin health and lead to acne. Here the factors you must know.
Skincare: Avoid using harsh products to avoid the development of acne
HIGHLIGHTS
- Poor dietary habits can contribute to acne
- Choose skincare products which suit your skin type
- Always remove your makeup before going to bed
Many poor habits can unknowingly affect your skin health and contribute to acne. Your skin care routine must include such habits that can promote your skin health naturally. You need to check your daily routine to keep your skin healthy and reduce the frequent breakout. This can be done by understanding the various factors which can lead to acne. A recent study explained the most significant factors which can negatively affect skin health and lead to acne. Poor dietary habits, increased stress and harsh skincare routines were among the most significant factors associated with acne, according to a study.
What can lead to acne?
The research presented at the 28th European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Madrid evaluated the exposure to different worsening factors on acne on more than 6,700 participants across six countries.
"For the first time, this study allows us to identify the most important exposome factors relating to acne from patient questioning prior to any treatment prescription," said the study's lead researcher Brigitte Dreno from the University Hospital of Nantes in France.
The results showed that significantly more individuals with acne (48.2 percent) consumed dairy products daily compared to individuals who did not (38.8 percent). The difference was also statistically significant for soda juices or syrups (35.6 percent vs 31 percent), pastries and chocolate (37 percent vs 27.8 percent) and sweets (29.7 percent vs 19.1 percent).
Surprisingly 11 percent of acne sufferers consume whey proteins versus 7 percent without acne and 11.9 percent of acne sufferers consume anabolic steroids versus 3.2 percent without acne.
Exposure to pollution or stress was also more frequently observed in participants with acne compared to control participants. The research also found that harsh skincare practices were more common in acne sufferers.
Tobacco, which has previously been showed as a potential acne trigger, was not shown to have an influence, the study said.
