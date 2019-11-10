Less Sleep May Negatively Affect Women's Bone Health
According to a recent study lack of sleep can women's bone health as well. Lack of sleep can have many adverse effects on one's health. Getting too little sleep is linked with a higher risk of having low bone mineral density and developing osteoporosis, researchers have warned.
According to study lack of sleep can affects bone health in women
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lack of sleep is linked with many health issues
- As per study lack of sleep can affect bone health in women
- Proper diet can help in maintaining bone health
Healthy bones are required for lifetime. You need to consume a healthy diet to maintain good bone health. There are many factors which can affect bone health. According to a recent study lack of sleep can women's bone health as well. Lack of sleep can have many adverse effects on one's health. Form increased stress to increased risk of heart diseases, lack of sleep is linked to many heart diseases. Getting too little sleep is linked with a higher risk of having low bone mineral density (BMD) and developing osteoporosis, researchers have warned.
Osteoporosis is a disease in which bone weakening increases the risk of a broken bone. In this condition even small incidents can cause fracture and sometimes even coughing can cause fracture.
Also read: Your Smartphone Can Affect Sleeping Pattern: Here's How
"Our study suggests that sleep may negatively impact bone health, adding to the list of the negative health impacts of poor sleep," said the study lead author Heather Ochs-Balcom, from the University at Buffalo in the US.
In the study of 11,084 postmenopausal women, those who reported sleeping five hours or less per night had lower BMD at all four sites assessed -- whole body, total hip, neck, and spine -- compared with women who reported sleeping seven hours per night.
Also read: Lack Of Sleep Can Affect Metabolism, Says Study; Know Mistakes That Can Slow Down Your Metabolism
After adjustments, women reporting five hours or less per night had 22 per cent and 63 per cent higher risks of experiencing low bone mass and osteoporosis of the hip, respectively. Similar results were seen with the spine.
"I hope that it can also serve as a reminder to strive for the recommended seven or more hours of sleep per night for our physical and mental health," Ochs-Balcom said. The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.
Also read: Surprising Ill-Effects Of Sleep Deprivation; Know Tips To For A Good Night's Sleephttps://doctor.ndtv.com/living-healthy/surprising-ill-effects-of-sleep-deprivation-know-tips-to-for-a-good-nights-sleep-2100626
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.