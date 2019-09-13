ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Surprising Ill-Effects Of Sleep Deprivation; Know Tips To For A Good Night's Sleep

Surprising Ill-Effects Of Sleep Deprivation; Know Tips To For A Good Night's Sleep

Sleep deprivation is extremely harmful for your overall health. If you are not able to sleep properly, here are some bad effects of improper sleep you must know. Also know tips to ensure better sleep at night.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:23 IST
2-Min Read
Surprising Ill-Effects Of Sleep Deprivation; Know Tips To For A Good Night

Sleep deprivation can increase the risk of several diseases

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Proper sleep is essential for your overall health
  2. Lack of sleep causes tiredness and fatigue
  3. A healthy diet can ensure better sleep

Are you not able to sleep properly? Is this causing fatigue and excessive tiredness? Work pressure, deadlines, poor lifestyle and bad eating habits are some of the contributors to improper sleeping pattern. Inadequate sleep is a common problem these days. From teenagers to adults all age groups are suffering from improper sleeping pattern. Not just tiredness or irritability lack of sleep puts you at a risk of various health issues. If you not able to sleep properly you must find some ways to ensure a good night's sleep. Here are some surprising ill-effects of inadequate sleep which you must know.

Bad effects of sleep deprivation


RELATED STORIES

Just 16-Minute Sleep Loss Daily Can Hamper Your Job

Findings from this study provide empirical evidence for why workplaces need to make more efforts to promote their employees' sleep: Soomi Lee, lead author of the study.

7 Ways Sleep Deprivation Could Harm You

The causes of sleep deprivation could be anything but the harmful effects of this problem should be underlined.

1. Increases the risk of serious health conditions

Lack of sleep pits you at a higher risk of several chronic diseases especially heart diseases. Sleep deprivation can put you at a higher risk of heart attack, heart failure, irregular heartbeat, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes and stroke. In order to avoid these conditions you must ensure enough sleep.

Also read: Unable To Sleep? Try These Bedtime Foods And Drinks For A Good Night's Sleep

2. Depression

Lack of sleep can take a toll on your mental health as well. It can also contribute to symptoms of depression. People who sleep less at night have higher chances of getting depressed or may experience some symptoms of depression. Sleep deprivation and depression are interrelated. Depression also causes sleep deprivation and vice versa.

aec8eohg

Sleeping pattern and depression are interrelated
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Makes your skin age faster

If you do not sleep properly at night you are more likely to be stressed. It disturbs various hormones inside your body and contributes to stress. Stress further makes your skin age faster. You may notice some early signs of ageing on your skin.

Also read: Suffering From Insomnia? Make Sure To Avoid These Foods

4. Weight gain

Improper sleeping pattern can stimulate hunger hormone which can make you eat more and contribute to weight gain. It also reduces the hormone which promotes fullness. These factors contribute to weight gain. If not treated on time it can also lead to obesity.

Tips to ensure a good night's sleep

  1. Fix a sleeping schedule to develop a habit
  2. Keep all the distractions away especially your phone
  3. Eat a healthy diet throughout the day
  4. Do not consume caffeine few hours before bed time
  5. Avoid naps during the day
  6. Limit your alcohol consumption
  7. Exercise regularly
  8. Try to stay stress free

Also read: Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Insomnia

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Get Rid Of Open Pores In A Jiffy With These Dermatologist Recommended Home Remedies
Skincare Tips: Get Rid Of Open Pores In A Jiffy With These Dermatologist Recommended Home Remedies

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Why Do You Gain Weight As You Get Older? Here's Your Answer!

Organs Of Brain Dead Man Transplanted On Four Patients

Doing These 5 Things Can Reduce Your Risk Of Alzheimer's By 60 Percent

AI Can Spot Depression Through Sound Of Your Voice

Chinese Scientists Develop Tumour-Specific Anti-Cancer Therapy

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases