ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  How Sleep Deprivation Effects Our Body

How Sleep Deprivation Effects Our Body

Getting proper sleep every night is important to help recharge and reset the body. Lack of proper sleep can cause numerous health complications.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  DoctorNDTV Team Updated: May 27, 2022 11:28 IST
3-Min Read
How Sleep Deprivation Effects Our Body

Lack of sleep can adversely affect your mood

An adult is recommended to sleep for about seven to nine hours each night. Sleep deprivation is defined as receiving less than the necessary amount of sleep. Children and teenagers require even more sleep every night as compared to adults. Even one night of sleeplessness or shortage of sleep can leave you feeling tired and frustrated the next day. However, prolonged sleep deprivation might cause worse effects on the body.

This is what prolonged sleep deprivation does to your body: 

Increase weight


RELATED STORIES
related

Sleep Deprivation Can Make You Gain Weight: Here's The Link; Know Tips To Ensure Better Sleep

Weight gain: Sleep deprivation is also linked with weight gain. Your sleeping pattern affects various processes inside your body which can contribute to weight loss. Here is the link between lack of sleep and weight gain. Also, know how to ensure better sleep.

related

Less Sleep May Negatively Affect Women's Bone Health

According to a recent study lack of sleep can women's bone health as well. Lack of sleep can have many adverse effects on one's health. Getting too little sleep is linked with a higher risk of having low bone mineral density and developing osteoporosis, researchers have warned.

Prolonged lack of sleep affects the levels of food-related hormones in the body. The two hormones, leptin (an indicator of fullness/appetite) and ghrelin (an indicator of hunger) are reduced and increased, respectively. Hence, making you feel hungry faster. Furthermore, the reduction in leptin might make you overeat without realising it. 

Reduce physical activity

Prolonged lack of sleep can hinder your energy levels and might make you feel tired and fatigued. This might make you reduce your physical movement and activity or quit working out altogether. 

Affect immune system

Lack of proper sleep can also hinder the capabilities of your immune system. When you are asleep, your immune system works toward fighting off any external factors that might harm your body such as viruses and bacteria. Shortage of sleep might reduce the body's ability to make enough substances to fight off these invaders.

Negatively impact mental health

Shortage of sleep can poorly impact our mood as well as cause mental disorders. Lack of proper sleep has proven to cause mental disorders such as paranoia, anxiety, depression, etc. In fact, long periods of sleeplessness might even cause hallucinations. A state in which you might hear, see or feel things that do not exist in reality. 

Cause heart-related diseases

Sleep also affects the regular functioning of the heart as well as blood sugar, blood pressure and other heart-related functions. Adequate sleep equips the body to repair and heal all and any heart-related issues. A prolonged lack of sleep can increase your risk of getting cardiovascular disease. A study has shown that insomniacs are more prone to strokes or heart attacks.

Cause diabetes

As discussed above, the body requires adequate sleep to perform heart-related functions properly. Shortage of sleep can affect the body's ability to regulate blood sugar in the body. This can cause the body to develop diabetes or other metabolism-related disorders.

Cause hormonal imbalances

Just like food-related hormones discussed above, all hormones-producing organs require the body to get adequate rest in order to produce hormones in the correct amount. Lack of sleep can affect growth hormone production in children. Sleeplessness can also affect the production of testosterone in the body.

As discussed above, it is extremely essential for us to get adequate sleep regularly. Shortage of sleep impacts our mood and makes us feel tired. In addition to this, prolonged lack of sleep might cause irreversible damage to the body. If the lack of sleep is prolonged, we encourage you to see a health professional. A doctor can help you navigate what is causing disturbance to your sleeping routine. Furthermore, help you understand how to better your sleep cycle.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

6 Best Diet Pills and OTC Weight Loss Supplements That Actually Work

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases