How Sleep Deprivation Effects Our Body
Getting proper sleep every night is important to help recharge and reset the body. Lack of proper sleep can cause numerous health complications.
Lack of sleep can adversely affect your mood
An adult is recommended to sleep for about seven to nine hours each night. Sleep deprivation is defined as receiving less than the necessary amount of sleep. Children and teenagers require even more sleep every night as compared to adults. Even one night of sleeplessness or shortage of sleep can leave you feeling tired and frustrated the next day. However, prolonged sleep deprivation might cause worse effects on the body.
This is what prolonged sleep deprivation does to your body:
Increase weight
Prolonged lack of sleep affects the levels of food-related hormones in the body. The two hormones, leptin (an indicator of fullness/appetite) and ghrelin (an indicator of hunger) are reduced and increased, respectively. Hence, making you feel hungry faster. Furthermore, the reduction in leptin might make you overeat without realising it.
Reduce physical activity
Prolonged lack of sleep can hinder your energy levels and might make you feel tired and fatigued. This might make you reduce your physical movement and activity or quit working out altogether.
Affect immune system
Lack of proper sleep can also hinder the capabilities of your immune system. When you are asleep, your immune system works toward fighting off any external factors that might harm your body such as viruses and bacteria. Shortage of sleep might reduce the body's ability to make enough substances to fight off these invaders.
Negatively impact mental health
Shortage of sleep can poorly impact our mood as well as cause mental disorders. Lack of proper sleep has proven to cause mental disorders such as paranoia, anxiety, depression, etc. In fact, long periods of sleeplessness might even cause hallucinations. A state in which you might hear, see or feel things that do not exist in reality.
Cause heart-related diseases
Sleep also affects the regular functioning of the heart as well as blood sugar, blood pressure and other heart-related functions. Adequate sleep equips the body to repair and heal all and any heart-related issues. A prolonged lack of sleep can increase your risk of getting cardiovascular disease. A study has shown that insomniacs are more prone to strokes or heart attacks.
Cause diabetes
As discussed above, the body requires adequate sleep to perform heart-related functions properly. Shortage of sleep can affect the body's ability to regulate blood sugar in the body. This can cause the body to develop diabetes or other metabolism-related disorders.
Cause hormonal imbalances
Just like food-related hormones discussed above, all hormones-producing organs require the body to get adequate rest in order to produce hormones in the correct amount. Lack of sleep can affect growth hormone production in children. Sleeplessness can also affect the production of testosterone in the body.
As discussed above, it is extremely essential for us to get adequate sleep regularly. Shortage of sleep impacts our mood and makes us feel tired. In addition to this, prolonged lack of sleep might cause irreversible damage to the body. If the lack of sleep is prolonged, we encourage you to see a health professional. A doctor can help you navigate what is causing disturbance to your sleeping routine. Furthermore, help you understand how to better your sleep cycle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
