Get Rid Of Alcohol Addiction Without Spending A Bomb
The study found that patients, who combined substance abuse treatment with primary medical care were more than twice as likely to receive treatment for opioid or alcohol abuse, as compared to peers who received usual primary care services.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Here's a lower-cost and more-accessible way to treat opioid addiction
- This method is better than expanding the speciality care clinics
- The team involved 377 people with opioid or alcohol abuse disorders
The patients in the collaborative care model also were significantly more likely to report abstinence from opioids or alcohol six month after beginning care, a key marker to successful recovery. The team involved 377 people with opioid or alcohol abuse disorders, who received medical care at two locations.
The participants were randomly assigned to receive their medical care from either the clinics’ usual primary care providers or from providers, who were partnered with therapists and care coordinators and received special training to provide evidence-based substance use treatment. The collaborative care system was designed to increase delivery of a six-session brief psychotherapy treatment and/or medication-assisted treatment to reduce cravings for opioids or alcohol.
The findings indicated that after six months, 32.8 percent of the participants in the collaborative care model reported that they had abstained from opioids or alcohol in the previous month, compared to 22.3 percent treated in the usual primary care system.
The researchers stated that among people with substance abuse problems, abstinence is linked to a lower likelihood of relapse compared. They results suggested that it is possible to successfully treat people who are addicted to opioids or alcohol in a primary care setting. The findings appear online by the journal JAMA Internal Medicine.
Tips to quit drinking:
- Stay away from places and situations where you might be tempted to drink. Avoid going to bars or pubs.
- Share with your friends and family that you want to stop drinking alcohol. Hang around people who support you and your goal.
- Get rid of all the alcohol in the house. If you have a spouse or roommate who drinks, kindly ask them not to drink around you.
- Engage yourself in positive and meaningful activities like regular exercising. It is actually effective if you maintain a daily exercise routine while avoiding alcohol.
- You can also replace your drinking habits with hobbies that are constructive such as reading, painting or other things.
With inputs from ANI
