ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Refer This To Know How Alcohol Consumption Can Destroy Your Body

Refer This To Know How Alcohol Consumption Can Destroy Your Body

Consuming alcohol on regular basis can harm your body in ways you can’t even imagine.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 24, 2022 10:21 IST
6-Min Read
Refer This To Know How Alcohol Consumption Can Destroy Your Body

Alcohol is a depressant

Are you fond of alcohol? If yes, then you need to stop right away. Yes, consuming a lot of alcohol is associated with a risk of developing health issues. However, despite knowing all this, there are many people who fail to prevent themselves from grabbing a glass of drink. Well, do you know that alcohol also destroys your gut? A page on Instagram by the name "Nutrition by Lovneet," shares an update listing the ways in which alcohol can be a "gut destroyer." So, now, when you get tempted to have alcohol again, do read this before you take a step ahead in that direction.   

Alcohol is a gut destroyer because of the following reasons:

1) All forms of alcohol damage the gut lining and increase overall inflammation in the body.


RELATED STORIES
related

Coronavirus: Older Adults And The Mental Health Effects of COVID-19

Covid-19: In this article, we discuss the psychological effects of coronavirus on senior citizens.

related

Do You Have A Gut Issue Or Not? Read This To Know How To Decide

A look at some signs that indicate that you may have a gut issue

2) Consuming alcohol on a regular basis also increases endotoxin production, interferes with immune function, and increases the amounts of bad bacteria in the microbiome.  

Take a look:


https://www.instagram.com/stories/nutrition.by.lovneet/2905909694360042355/?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

It's always ideal to follow clean eating habits and embrace a healthy lifestyle. Certain food items can do wonders to your body when added to the daily diet. One such food item is pumpkin seeds. A post on the same page, “Nutrition by Lovneet,” talks about the benefits of adding pumpkin seeds to the diet. These seeds are high in magnesium that's important for your blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and heart and bone health. You may not know this but pumpkin seeds are also promoted as a treatment for depression. They can also lower blood sugar levels and can significantly recover blood iron levels. These tiny seeds are great for the growth of your hair and above all, they are packed with zinc important for brain development, skin and other organs.  

If you suffer from acidity, some lifestyle changes can help you get rid of the health issue. Try to savour a low-fibre diet and include superfoods like soaked sabja seeds, and coconut water in your diet. You must limit your caffeine intake to deal with acidity and avoid raw foods. Eat your meals slowly and mindfully. Do not skip meals and try not to overeat and last but not least, take enough sleep.  

Take care of your health and stay away from food items that may harm your body.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

ProDentim Reviews 2022: Dental Care Supplement Ingredients, Where to Buy?

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases