Get Rid Of Belly Fat With These Amazing Exercises

Excess fat on your lower belly looks very unattractive and prevents you from pulling off any outfit. To make matters worse, no matter how much you work on lower abs, it seems to have no impact.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 1, 2017 12:12 IST
3-Min Read
Exercises that help in cutting lower ab fat

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Excess fat on lower abs looks very unattractive
  2. Planks and crunches are the key to strengthening your core
  3. Post routine hours can be very painful
Who doesn't want a flat belly? Excess fat on the lower abs looks very unattractive and prevents you from pulling off any outfit. To make matters worse, no matter how much you work on your lower abs, it seems to have no impact. For getting results specifically on this area, you need to train your whole body and pair it up with a balanced diet. Do remember that this is no excuse to miss out on the planks and crunches as these exercises are the key to strengthening your core. During the initial days, post routine hours can be very painful, it may even hurt when you laugh, so be prepared for that condition too.

Given below is a list of exercises for lower abs, the routine for which should be divided into 3 circuits, 30 seconds for each exercise and a 10 seconds gap after each exercise:
 

1. Heel trap

Lie down on your back, hands under the butt, knees bent and feet in table-top position. Lower your left leg till it barely touches the ground, bring your leg back to the same position and repeat the same with your right leg. Put pressure on your abdomen to raise your legs easily.


2. Mountain climber

Come to a high plank position, body straight to hip level, now lift right leg and bring it to your chest between both hands. Repeat the same with left leg. Now speed up the process and perform faster alternates while keeping your core tight. Cross mountain climber is another exercise for lower abs, lift right leg and bring it close to the left elbow and bring left leg to right elbow and continue alternating with both legs.

flat belly stomach exercises

Mountain climber exercises tone your abs
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Scissor

Lie down on your back, raise your head and shoulders off the ground, now scissor kick your legs alternating one up and one down at a time. Try to not stress on your neck. This exercise is very important to reduce excess fat on lower abs.

flat belly stomach exercises

The scissors workout is sure to reduce belly fat
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Straight leg raise

Lie down on your back and place hands under lower back. Now slowly raise your legs at 90-degrees and then lower back to the ground. Do not perform this exercise for lower abs if you experience back pain after the routine.
 

flat belly stomach exercises

Leg raises is a must if you want flat abs
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Sliding knee tuck

High plank position, both feet on sliders, pull up both your legs to your chest and then push back. Try not to let your upper body lean forward too much.

flat belly stomach exercises

Flat abs exercise
Photo Credit: iStock

Try these exercises for lower abs to cut down on all that excess lower ab fat. A routine like so can help you accomplish toned lower abs at a faster pace, of course, when paired with a balanced diet. 
 



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

